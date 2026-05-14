Trio from trainer Ooi’s small Sunday team working a treat

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Red Sun (Khaw Choon Kit, right) beating Ksatria (Jose de Souza) by a head in a Class 4B (1,400m) race in Kuala Lumpur on April 26.

Red Sun’s last win on April 26 would have had racegoers at the Selangor Turf Club off their seats and cheering – not for the eventual winner, but for the heavily backed challenger.

Carrying just mediocre support, Red Sun had led from the get-go and looked home and hosed when the fancied Ksatria loomed ominously on his outside.

It was a battle to the line and the spectators were willing the favourite home, but Red Sun was not to be intimidated.

Like a good horse, he took the bit, dug in deep and persevered.

It all paid off. Red Sun beat Ksatria by a head.

But it was not all over. Ksatria’s rider Jose de Souza fired in an objection, alleging that Red Sun had inconvenienced his mount in the straight.

The stewards had a long, hard look at the alleged incident and decided it had little merit.

The Ooi Chin Chin-trained runner has been entered for the meeting coming up on May 17 and he could be looking at back-to-back wins.

A six-year-old New Zealand-bred by Highly Recommended, Red Sun continued his preparation for his latest assignment with what looked like a faultless workout on May 13.

In the able hands of Khaw Choon Kit, who steered him to that last-start victory, Red Sun trotted for a stretch before running the 600m in 38.6sec.

It should serve him well when he tackles the 1,400m trip of that Class 4A race slated as the penultimate event of the 11-race programme.

Although Ooi has entered a small team of five for the day, he would have been a busy man trackside on the morning of May 13.

On a track rated “good”, two more runners from his yard also impressed – Red Sky and Strong Win.

Red Sky ran the 600m in a fluent 39.8sec while, in a separate gallop, Strong Win clocked a slower 41.3sec, but he still looked a picture of health.

A NZ$40,000 (S$30,000) purchase as a two-year-old, Red Sky is now a three-year-old who has been unable to salute the judge over 11 starts in Malaysia.

The son of Capitalist came close three starts back on Feb 8 when, in a muddling sort of race, he ran a smack-up fourth to Banker’s Empire, who was subsequently disqualified.

It meant Red Sky was upgraded to third spot and Sheng Zhe was promoted as the winner.

It was the third time he made the top three and his connections will be hoping that this latest workout does the job of topping him up sufficiently for a winning effort on May 17.

As for Strong Win, it was not the fastest of workouts on the day but it will help smoothen out the rough edges in that big frame of his.

But even though the Tivaci four-year-old tips the scales in the mid-500kg range, he seems to carry that bodyweight rather well.

Indeed, Strong Win looks like he might have a bright future in Malaysia.

To date, he has had seven starts for trainer Ooi and the Red Dragon Stable for one win, one third and one fourth placing.

The win came on Jan 17 when he powered home under John Sundradas to win an 1,150m race in Class 5A company.

Last time in a Class 4B race over 1,200m on April 11, he had betting support but could manage only a third placing to Imperial Genie.

He will see action in Race 2, a Class 4B race over 1,275m, and, with stablemate Red Sky having a run in the opening event, the low-key yard could be looking at a flying start to the day.

brian@sph.com.sg