Tributes for Lukman from S'pore swim rivals

Retired Indonesian swimmer Lukman Niode, who dominated the 100m and 200m backstroke at the SEA Games from 1977 to 1983, died in Jakarta yesterday at age 56.

His death was announced by the Indonesian Swimming Federation, which paid tribute to its former official, coach and team manager on Facebook, saying that "the world of sports and aquatics Indonesia has lost one of its best sons".

According to Indonesia news reports, Lukman had this week tested positive for Covid-19, though the cause of his death was not identified.

Fellow national swimmer Richard Sam Bera said on Facebook that Lukman had been in an induced coma in the intensive care unit of Pelni Hospital, before his death yesterday.

Regarded as one of the nation's best swimmers, Lukman competed at the 1984 Olympic Games in Los Angeles in the 100m freestyle and both backstroke events.

His first of nine individual SEA Games golds came at the 1977 edition in Kuala Lumpur, where he won the 100m and 200m backstroke. He retained both titles at the next three editions, before Singapore swimmer David Lim took the backstroke double in 1985 and 1987. He also won eight bronze medals in three editions of the Asian Games from 1978 to 1986.

Among the former Singapore athletes who paid tribute to Lukman yesterday was two-time Olympian Lim, who described the Indonesian as his fiercest rival.

"When I came on the scene he was the guy to beat in the backstroke events... As a 15-year-old in 1981 (at the SEA Games) you always know who's the top dog in your race," said the 53-year-old. "It was quite a friendly rivalry and an inspiration. In 1985 I was so determined to win that I visualised beating him when I did my race visualisation - he was constantly in my head.

"We're not close friends but we talk whenever we see each other."

One of former national swimmer Ang Peng Siong's more memorable experiences with Lukman came at the 1983 SEA Games, where the latter was the defending 100m freestyle champion. For that race, Ang and compatriot Tay Khoon Hean formed a strategy to block Lukman's view of Tay so that Singapore could have a one-two finish. The move worked a treat as Ang won the gold while Tay was second.

But there were no ill feelings, with 1982 Asian Games champion Ang, 57, saying: "Since then, we would always share our friendship and experiences together over coffee.

"The rivalry among swimmers during races was strong and highly competitive. However, when we finished, we would enjoy the friendship and respect for each other."

Former swimmer Oon Jin Teik, who also competed at the 1984 Olympics, recalled fondly how they became friends and pulled pranks on each other during meets.

Calling Lukman "a talented sportsman and a real gentleman", Oon, who was previously secretary-general of the Singapore Swimming Association and Singapore Sports Hub CEO, said he used to share information about Singapore swimming and the Sports Hub with his friend.

The 57-year-old added: "Sports just lost a legend... I am totally devastated."