Triathlon-PTO buys Challenge as sport's World Tour takes shape

LONDON, Feb 11 - The Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) has acquired a majority shareholding in Challenge Family from Y11 Sport & Media, to make it a key part of the newly announced Triathlon World Tour, the PTO announced on Wednesday.

It is the latest development in efforts to bring more alignment to the sport that was described as "splintered" by a review last year.

Challenge events have traditionally been long-distance and have a reputation for being more athlete-friendly than official Ironman races – with both providing full and half-distance races.

"This acquisition and investment into Challenge Family is a significant moment in the PTO journey," PTO CEO Sam Renouf said in a statement.

"As we make the Triathlon World Tour a reality alongside our partners, World Triathlon, to create a single brand and competition structure... Challenge Family's respected event platform, community-driven ethos and operational expertise make them a natural partner, in addition to a shared vision to transform the sport and unlock its untapped commercial potential."

The PTO and World Triathlon's plan to create the new Triathlon World Tour was announced at the end of last year, in response to the key findings of World Triathlon's Deloitte Report which sought to 'reimagine the future of triathlon'.

The report highlighted a fragmented ecosystem and recommended a change from a technically-driven model to a commercially-driven one.

Jort Vlam, CEO of Challenge Family, said: "Challenge Family and our race partners have spent more than two decades building a global series defined by strong local communities, athlete-first experiences, and a commitment to innovation.

"Joining forces with the PTO marks an important evolution in that journey. This partnership allows us to preserve what makes Challenge Family unique while contributing to a unified, globally recognised series that strengthens the sport’s long-term growth, commercial sustainability and global visibility.

"We are excited to work closely with the PTO, World Triathlon, and our race organisers worldwide to help shape a more connected, professional and inspiring future for triathlon."

The Triathlon World Tour will start in 2027 and present a clear competition structure that combines the existing T100 Triathlon World Tour and the World Triathlon Championship Series (WTCS) rebranded as the T100 and T50 World Championship Series respectively.

Two newly formed 'Challenger' series will sit beneath each of them, providing a clear qualification pathway to become an official World Champion at both distances.

The PTO aims to grow the Triathlon World Tour to approximately 80 events from 2027 onwards.

World Triathlon President Antonio Arimany said: "By incorporating more events and welcoming more private event organisers to the Tour, we are creating a more unified and robust ecosystem for our sport.

"This expansion will provide significantly more opportunities for athletes to compete on a global stage and will also unlock greater commercial opportunities for all stakeholders, ensuring a sustainable and thriving future for triathlon at every level." REUTERS