Triathlon: Amateur athletes to swim in Marina Bay for first time at PTO Asian Open

SINGAPORE – Amateur triathletes will get the thrill of swimming in the Marina Bay for the first time at the inaugural Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open, with organisers revealing the race course on Thursday.

The Aug 19-20 event will see professionals and amateurs competing in the 2km freshwater swim, 80km closed city circuit cycle and 18km four-lap run that will take in the sights of the Helix Bridge, Marina Bay Sands, Merlion, Singapore Flyer, Esplanade and Marina Bay financial district.

However, participants have to be competent swimmers – they must show proof that they competed in an open water swim of 1.5km or longer since June 1, 2022, at a pace of 2min 30sec per 100m or faster, as well as confirm that they have completed at least three open water swims.

This is the maiden Asian Open, after the PTO on Jan 18 announced a multi-year partnership with the Singapore Tourism Board and Sport Singapore to expand its tour series into the continent.

Australian Ashleigh Gentle, No. 1 in the PTO world rankings, said: “I have raced in Singapore a couple of times... So I have a feel for the place but, obviously, with the PTO Asian Open, the race experience will go to the next level for the professionals.

“But also for the amateurs, who have the opportunity to race the same 100km course.”

PTO chief executive officer Sam Renouf said: “Few major sporting occasions around the globe offer a chance for amateurs to compete beside the best athletes in the world. You can do exactly that with the PTO Tour – and what makes this race extra special is the unique opportunity to start it all in the iconic Marina Bay.”

There will also be a range of amateur races over the weekend, with more details provided at a later date. General registrations opened at noon on Thursday and more information can be found at protriathletes.org