Triathlon-Abu Dhabi triathlon to proceed amid global sporting disruptions

March 6 - Abu Dhabi Sports Council and World Triathlon have confirmed that the 2026 Modon World Triathlon Championship Series will go ahead on March 28-29 despite adjustments to several competition categories.

The conflict between the U.S. and Israel with Iran has led to sporting events being postponed in several countries in the Middle East, as travel disruption has affected competitions and athletes.

All age-group community races approved by World Triathlon will run as planned on Hudayriyat Island, organisers said in a statement on Friday.

Meanwhile, the Elite individual races, the Para triathlon Cup and the Elite Mixed Relay have been postponed to a date yet to be confirmed.

The season is set to kick off at the second round in Samarkand, Uzbekistan, on April 26, with World Triathlon regulations stipulating that if the Abu Dhabi event is rescheduled before the Grand Final, five rounds plus the final will count for the season’s points; if held afterwards, only four rounds plus the final will contribute.

Athletes listed on the Abu Dhabi start lists will also be eligible to compete in other events on the World Triathlon calendar between March 10 to April 15, before the first round of the 2026 Championship Series in Samarkand. REUTERS