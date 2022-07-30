BIRMINGHAM 2022: COMMONWEALTH GAMES

Triathlete Duffy's day again

Updated
Published
7 min ago

LONDON • After becoming tiny Bermuda's first gold medallist at last year's Tokyo Olympics, a national holiday was declared on Oct 18, appropriately named Flora Duffy Day, in honour of the triathlon star.

There are still over 21/2 months before that day comes around but, when the 34-year-old returns home to the 60,000-strong Caribbean island, the smallest nation to finish top of the podium at a Games, the festivities will again break out.

Duffy lived up to expectations as both the current Olympic and world champion by retaining her Commonwealth Games title with a dominant display in the women's triathlon in Birmingham yesterday.

She crossed the tape in 55min 25sec, 41 seconds clear of England's Georgia Taylor-Brown, who also took silver in Tokyo last year, while Beth Potter of Scotland finished third.

On her latest feat, Duffy said: "No one has ever won twice and that was weighing on me. The crowd was really behind Georgia [TAYLOR-BROWN]but I was soaking it up and it was really special.

"It's been a really strange start to the year and coming off the Olympics - and having Covid-19 twice - but I knew if I gave myself time and patience, I could put on a good performance here.

"I don't know that I was comfortable - that was a brutal run course - but, once you got up, it wasn't too far to finish and I soaked in the crowd."[/TAYLOR-BROWN]

While the home fans in Birmingham were disappointed not to see Taylor-Brown win gold, England's Alex Yee got the ball rolling by finishing first in the earlier men's triathlon in 50min 34sec.

After taking silver in Tokyo, the 24-year-old hailed his latest win as his "greatest achievement".

New Zealand's Hayden Wilde, who took the bronze in Japan, was the runner-up this time, coming in 13 seconds later, with Australia's Matthew Hauser third.

Yee, who also won the mixed relay gold in Tokyo, said: "There were so many nations and athletes that I have not raced before. I feel extremely grateful and proud to be a triathlete today.

"This is a home Games and the first time I have been able to race in front of my parents for a long time.

"This is probably I'd say my greatest achievement ever."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on July 30, 2022, with the headline Triathlete Duffy's day again. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top