Tri-Factor World C'ship to return in Maldives

Local sports events company Orange Room has announced the return of its triathlon event series - the Tri-Factor World Championship, which will be held in the Maldives from Nov 9 to 12 after a two-year break due to the pandemic.

At a press conference yesterday, Orange Room Asia co-founder Elvin Ting said: "The pandemic has made us realise the importance of health and in this time, we have pivoted and developed new technologies with the aim of helping people improve their quality of life through health and fitness."

The Tri-Factor World Championship, which was previously held in China, will have two categories - elite and age group.

A new race format, the Tri-Factor Asia Cup, will also be held in Vietnam on Aug 13 and 14.

Children will now be able to take part in events such as the Tri-Factor Kids which will be making its debut in July at Gardens By The Bay, in collaboration with indoor playground company, Kiztopia. There will be 1km and 3km runs.

A feeder series called T.R.A.C. (Train - Recover - Assess - Complete), consisting of shorter and simpler events, will be a stepping stone to the main Tri-Factor races.

The series will work in tandem with mobile application, LevelUP, which will provide coaching programmes for users.