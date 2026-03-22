Treasurethe Moment bounces back in Sunline Stakes

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The Matt Laurie-trained Treasurethe Moment (Daniel Stackhouse) claiming the Group 2 Sunline Stakes (1,600m) at Caulfield on March 21.

– A Group 1 assignment in Sydney awaits Treasurethe Moment after the Matt Laurie-trained mare returned to winning form at Caulfield on March 21.

Her victory in the A$300,000 (S$270,000) Group 2 Sunline Stakes (1,600m) was the four-year-old mare’s first win since she took out the Group 1 Memsie Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Aug 30, 2025.

The daughter of Alabama Express resumed at her autumn campaign when finishing third behind Pericles in the Group 1 Futurity Stakes (1,400m) at Caulfield on Feb 21.

But, that first-up run had some pundits questioning the mare’s form.

While there were some who were disappointed with her failure as the 9-10 favourite, Laurie did not subscribe to that as Treasurethe Moment was forced into the unusual role of leader then.

However, taking a sit behind Astral Flame (Lachlan Neindorf) suited Treasurethe Moment this time.

She moved up to the leader just before the 200m mark, racing to the lead and a commanding win.

Sent out as the $7 favourite under Daniel Stackhouse, Treasurethe Moment registered a two-length win from Astral Flame, with the Nick Ryan-trained Suntora (Billy Egan) a further ¾ length away in third.

Laurie said there had been some pressure leading into the Sunline Stakes, but the Yulong Investments-owned mare did not disappoint second-up.

“I’ve been happy with her whole career,” Laurie said of the 11-time winner.

“Her first-up run was fantastic without winning and this was a step-down in grade to what she had been competing against.

“It’s lovely to see her go about it in that fashion and for the lead-in to her next start, it looked ideal.”

Laurie took advantage of bringing Treasurethe Moment to Caulfield for a gallop on March 14, which he said had the desired effect.

“It had been a number of weeks since she last ran, so she needed a trip away,” he said.

“I’m glad we did it. She was on her toes and having a good sweat last weekend.

“She was much quieter today, more relaxed, and it certainly served its purpose.

“Well done to Daniel, he was cool, calm and collected, and got the job done for us.”

The Group 1 Doncaster Handicap and the Group 1 Queen of The Turf Stakes, both over 1,600m at Randwick on April 4 and April 11 respectively, are the next possible options for Treasurethe Moment, with the latter being Laurie’s preferred option.

“That will be a discussion with the owners, but I think a three-week gap to her next run would be ideal,” he said.

“I think with the trip up there, it gives her time to settle in.

“The Doncaster is going to be a pretty strong race. Sheza Alibi goes there, Autumn Glow, I presume, so that might be the right way for us to go.” RACING AND SPORTS