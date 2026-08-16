Transport services back to normal at European Championships after security operation

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Aug 16 - Transport services returned to normal early on Sunday at the European Athletics Championships, organisers said, after a major security operation caused disruption at Birmingham's Alexander Stadium the previous evening.

British media reported that several athletes, including Britain's Amy Hunt, and thousands of spectators were delayed from leaving the venue for more than an hour after an incident involving armed police on Saturday night.

The organisers said in a statement that a man had been arrested on suspicion of fraud.

"The safety and wellbeing of our spectators, athletes, workforce and the wider Championships' family will always be our first priority," the statement added on Sunday.

"We recognise that the delays presented challenges for those affected and would like to thank everyone for their patience, understanding and cooperation throughout the evening."

The statement did not provide further details about the incident or explain the scale of the security response.

Reuters has contacted West Midlands Police and the organisers for comment.

Alexander Stadium was close to its 23,000 capacity for Saturday's evening session, which concluded with Britain winning gold in both the men's and women's 4x100 metres relays.

Organisers later announced the cancellation of six medal ceremonies scheduled to take place after the final event.

In a post on X, the championships apologised for significant delays affecting spectators leaving the venue and said buses and coaches would "gradually" resume departures.

Hunt and her teammates are due to compete in Sunday's mixed sprint relay, where she will attempt to win a record fourth gold medal at the championships. REUTERS