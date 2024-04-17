Transgender survey shows ‘fairness must take priority’ for elite athletes

LONDON – Most female athletes support categorisation by biological sex rather than gender identity in women’s contact and endurance sports, in what is believed to be the largest survey to date on transgender inclusion.

Fifty-eight per cent of the 175 world-class, elite and national-level female athletes supported that principle, except for precision sports such as archery.

That rose to 77 per cent among those defined as world-class athletes when talking about their own sport.

However, 81 per cent of all respondents also said inclusivity for transgender athletes had to be improved, highlighting the difficult balancing act governing bodies face in squaring inclusion with fairness.

The international federations for athletics, cycling and swimming, three of the most high-profile Olympic sports, now bar anyone who has been through any part of male puberty from competing in the female category.

The survey, conducted by academics at Swansea University and the Manchester Metropolitan University Institute of Sport and published in the Journal of Sports Sciences on April 17, obtained the views of current and former athletes from a range of sports and countries.

They included 26 world champions, 22 Olympians – including two gold, two silver and three bronze medal winners – plus six Paralympians.

The study also highlights how opinions vary depending on the sport an athlete competes in, the level that athlete is competing at and the stage of their career.

The large majority of retired athletes (83 per cent) and current Olympic athletes (64 per cent) believe sport should be categorised by biological sex.

But the percentage was much lower (32 per cent) among athletes from sports whose global federations are recognised by the International Olympic Committee but that are not currently part of the Summer or Winter Games.

“The motivations for elite and world-class athletes competing in the female category are not likely grounded in negativity towards transgender people, but more likely based on seeking fair competition and capacity to win,” the report said.

“These opinions further reflect that transgender inclusion is valued, but fairness must take priority for athletes in elite sport. It is crucial that governing bodies ensure policies reflect the key stakeholders and understand that views differ amongst athlete groups and sports.”

In other gender-related news, American artistic swimmer Bill May wants to see the next generation inspired to break gender barriers, as his sport allows male competitors at the Paris Olympics for the first time.

May was the first male world champion in the inaugural mixed duet technical event at the 2015 World Aquatics Championships and the 45-year-old never lost his passion for the sport even when an Olympic bid felt impossible.

He was part of the United States team who qualified for the Games in February. He will learn whether he will make the trip to Paris when the US Olympic artistic swimming team are announced in June.

“Every day I think about the Olympics and I think about being there... It’s such a dream,” he said.

“Now young athletes will see that men can go to the Olympics in all sports. They’ll see that gender barriers are breaking down.” AFP, REUTERS