Trainer Mok glowing with hope for River Radiance

Between an $85,000 Class 2 race and a $250,000 Group 2 feature, both over the same Polytrack 1,200m, which would you choose?

Of course, the Class 2 race is an easier target, but what if your horse is not without any glimmer of hope for the bigger target?

Well, Singapore trainer Mok Zhan Lun decided to have a roll of the dice at the Merlion Trophy, after his charge River Radiance overcame adversity to run a gallant first-up third in a Class 2 race over the Polytrack 1,100m a fortnight ago.

He just couldn't pass up the rare chance of addressing that void on his 10-year resume - a feature-race win.

River Radiance is undoubtedly his small stable's only hope to help him hit that elusive milestone.

His Polytrack specialist - all four wins over 1,100m or 1,200m - already holds a special place in his heart. River Radiance gave him his 200th win at Kranji on July 19 last year.

Although it looks a big ask with the likes of five-time Group 3 winner Bold Thruster, nine-time winner Skywalk and rising sprinter Surpass Natural in the line-up, Mok is thrilled to have a ticket in tomorrow's big race.

"As he runs well on Polytrack, I thought why not give him a go in the Merlion Trophy. It's the only sprint trophy race on Polytrack as well," he said.

"I was very happy with his last run. He got galloped on and still came in third (to Sacred Rebel).

"Without that incident, I'm not saying he would have won, but he could have finished closer.

"He came back with lacerations to his leg, he's over it now as it was only a skin issue."

"He has definitely improved on his race fitness after that first run."

Mok was pleased with River Radiance's final gallop on Wednesday morning.

"He did it effortlessly. I was happy with that. The horse is fit and well," said the handler, whose charge Dr Grigoros was voted Polytrack champion horse in 2011.

River Radiance has attempted three feature races before.

He was unplaced in the Group 2 Stewards' Cup and Silver Bowl, both on turf, but was fourth in the Group 3 New Year Cup on the Polytrack.

"I tested him twice over longer trips, but it didn't work out. From now on, I will keep him to sprint races on the Polytrack," he said.

Mok has booked Marc Lerner for the ride tomorrow. The Frenchman was also the pilot in the Stewards' Cup.