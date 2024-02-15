Trailblazing swimmers Daniel Wiffen, Siobhan Haughey grab golds in Doha

DOHA – Daniel Wiffen became Ireland’s first swimming world champion as he stormed to the 800 metres freestyle title in Doha on Feb 14 while sprinter Siobhan Haughey grabbed a maiden world title for Hong Kong in the women’s 200m freestyle.

Wiffen hung back for most of his race but snatched the lead from Italy's Gregorio Paltrinieri at the last turn, then powered away to win in seven minutes 40.94 seconds.

The Irishman finished more than two seconds better than Australia's runner-up Elijah Winnington, while Paltrinieri, the Olympic silver medallist at the Tokyo Games, faded to third.

Wiffen’s triumph came two months after smashing Grant Hackett’s 15-year-old, short course world record at the European championships.

Soaking up cheers at the Aspire Dome pool, he made a phone gesture with his hand and slammed it down.

“Obviously the goal coming into this meet was to win a world medal and be on the top podium for Ireland,” said the bespectacled 22-year-old.

“It’s Ireland’s first ever medal at a world championship level... It’s just really cool to say and I’m really happy...

“I put a lot of pressure on myself anyway and I hoped I was going to do well at 800. But everybody who comes to the games is actually so cool, we are not going after each other but we are just in to see what is possible.”

With 2023’s world medallists from Fukuoka skipping the women’s 200m freestyle, Haughey felt pressure to win the event and ultimately delivered in a time of 1:54.89, nearly a second quicker than New Zealand runner-up Erika Fairweather.

“It means so much to me especially as the past few times, I’ve just missed out on the podium,” said Haughey, who won silver in the 100m and 200m freestyle at the Tokyo Olympics.

“I’m the first (winner) from Hong Kong but hopefully there’s more to come in the future...

“I think the time could be a little better, but, at the end of the day, Paris is the goal. Hopefully I can learn something from this race, and we can work on these things so that by the time I get to Paris I’ll be ready.”

She later eased into the semi-finals of the women’s 100m freestyle, qualified third behind Australian Shayna Jack (53.50 seconds) and Fukuoka bronze medallist Marrit Steenbergen.