Trailblazing female jockey Diane Crump dies aged 77

KENTUCKY – Ms Diane Crump, who in 1970 became the first woman to ride professionally in the Kentucky Derby, died on Jan 1 aged 77.

Ms Crump’s daughter Della Payne announced her death on a page on the online charity fundraising platform GoFundMe, which was launched in October 2025 to help cover the costs of palliative care after Ms Crump was diagnosed with a form of brain cancer.

“She ended her life surrounded by friends and family,” Ms Payne wrote. “Thank you for being the best support system.”

“We have been truly blessed by your generosity and kindness. I hope my mom’s legacy of following dreams and helping others continues through those that were touched by her amazing life.”

In 1969, Ms Crump became the first woman jockey to ever race professionally in the US.

“Today we mourn the passing of Diane Crump, the first woman to ride professionally in 1969 and the first to ride in the Kentucky Derby in 1970,” the Kentucky Derby’s organisers said in a post on X on Jan 2.

“Her courage opened the gates for generations.” REUTERS