Trail Runner should finish the best

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) PRINCESS OF ALL returns from a break after an excusable last start, but should play a leading role if bouncing back to her earlier form.

Newcomer (7) BRIGHT COMET is worth a market check on debut.

(4) EMPRESS WU and (8) LADY ENID have the form and experience to make their presence felt too.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(7) BUFFALO KING CODY and (1) HAMMER BLOW have the form credentials to fight out the finish. However, it could pay to side with the 2YO latter, who improved to finish second in both starts with blinkers fitted and remains open to further progress after a subsequent gelding.

Newcomer (6) AUTOGRAPH is bred to be useful and would not need to be special to make his presence felt either.

(3) SECOND TO NUNN could have a role to play if he builds on the improvement of his career-best latest outing when he finished third.

Race 3 (1,450m)

(2) TIME HONORED makes his Highveld debut for a new stable after a layoff. On his Cape Town form, he looks ideally placed to make a winning reappearance.

(5) BRAVE WAAM and (1) BEACH WALKER have shown enough to be competitive. Keep an eye on them.

2YO newcomer (8) TREX ON FIRE does not have to be out of the ordinary to play a role either.

Race 4 (1,450m)

(1) LOLLY WILLOWES sets the standard on her strength and consistency. She will be hard to beat on her Highveld return.

(2) GATHERING WINTER and (3) WISPINTHEWILLOW could have more to offer over this extended trip. Both have the means to challenge the selection.

A bigger threat may come from Futura debutante (6) FASHION NEWS, who is her trainer James Crawford’s only runner on the day.

(7) CASH OUT is worth mentioning, with better expected of her after an excusable introduction.

Race 5 (1,200m)

(3) TRAIL RUNNER sets the standard on the strength and consistency of her form. The Sean Tarry-trained 4YO mare finished fifth last time, but won her previous two starts. As the joint best-weighted runner in the race, she will be hard to beat.

Hard-knocker (7) TIME FOR CHARITY is effective over this distance and is also weighted to be competitive.

(2) UBERMENSCH, (5) DARING ACT and (4) NKANDLA GOLD are out of sorts, but they have the means to get involved.

Race 6 (1,700m)

The unexposed (1) MASTER BUDDY finished a career-best fourth stretching out to 1,600m last time and remains open to further improvement over the extra 100m. Huge chance.

(3) WINDING POWER, who has both the form and experience to be competitive, fits a similar profile with an accomplished work rider aboard.

(2) ROYALE JACKET has been found wanting over 1,800m, so he should enjoy cutting back to the shorter trip with the headgear removed. He has the form and experience to play a leading role but is vulnerable to the selection.



(4) CRONUS and the 2YO youngster (8) FIELD OF DREAMS appeal most of the remainder.

Race 7 (2,000m)

(2) ARIOVISTUS has rediscovered his form since relocating to the Highveld, running well in defeat at a higher level with blinkers fitted. He races without the headgear, but a repeat of either performance could suffice.

(3) ZIP CODE did not finish badly in a recent 1,800m contest, and he could have a say in the outcome if seeing out the extra 200m.

The best-weighted (4) CARTAGENA had excuses for a disappointing last start when she finished unplaced over 2,400m. But the mare is capable of playing a role.

(6) REAL STUNNER did not fare too badly in a recent 1,800m race too, and he could relish the extra 200m. He should be included in all bets.

Race 8 (1,600m)

(2) TRACKSUIT DAVE improved for the step-up to this trip when running out a wide-margin winner of his last start. The Tony Peter-trained 3YO gelding remains open to further progress in his peak outing and is ideally placed to follow up.

(3) SPACE MISSION and (4) PEARL IN HER CROWN have shown enough to pose a threat to that rival, especially in receipt of weight from the selection.

A 5YO mare trained by Fabian Habib, (8) NORTHERN KITTEN completes the shortlist.