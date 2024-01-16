Townsend looks for versatility in back row during Six Nations

EDINBURGH - Scotland coach Gregor Townsend may have had sleepless nights weighing up his back row options for the Six Nations, believing versatility is key after leaving stalwart Hamish Watson out of his squad for their opener against Wales on Feb. 3.

Watson and experienced centre Chris Harris are two notable absentees from the 39-player selection named by Townsend on Tuesday, which includes four uncapped players.

Competition for places is strong, especially in the back row of the scrum, with Jamie Ritchie, Rory Darge, Jack Dempsey, Matt Fagerson, Luke Crosbie, Josh Bayliss and Andy Christie making the cut.

"It has been difficult to debate the strength of players, players who have done well for us in the past, those who are playing well for their clubs right now and players who are coming back from injury like Matt Fagerson and Jack Dampsey," Townsend told reporters.

"We look to get a blend of having flankers who can play six or seven, as well as players who can play number eight. That means Hamish Watson has missed out on this occasion."

Christie was absent from the World Cup in France through injury but gets a chance to impress.

"He came back at the start of the season and has played almost every game for Saracens. His consistency is good and he can play across the back row," Townsend said.

"Josh (Bayliss) has only been back in the last few weeks but has looked sharp. We are delighted he is fit at the right time."

Scotland have also selected five centres, including Rory Hutchinson, who last played against Argentina in 2022.

"Hutch has always been a player that has been close to the squad, but over the last few weeks has had to compete hard to play in a very good Northampton team. He has shown his skills-set in attack, but also a real edge in defence.

"Chris Harris has missed out. He is someone who has been an outstanding player for us and who works so hard for the team."

Scotland head to Spain for a training camp in the week before they play Wales in Cardiff, where they have not won since 2002. Townsend did enjoy a 14-10 win in Llanelli in 2020.

"Cardiff is a special place to play and we haven’t won there for a number of years," he said.

"It is a challenge we feel is right for our group after the way the World Cup ended, to show who we are and what we learnt (in France)." REUTERS