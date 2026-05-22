Tour Down Under to hold men's, women's stages on same route in 2027

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May 22 - Australia's Tour Down Under will become the first UCI WorldTour event to hold men's and women's stages on the same route and on the same day, organisers said on Friday.

Here are some details:

• The Tour Down Under will kick off the 2027 season with a six-stage men's race from January 19 and a three-stage women's event from January 22.

• On the days when the two races overlap, the women's pelton will start about 90 minutes after the men roll out with all riders covering the same distance and racing the same route.

• Some major races in Europe this year are holding men's and women's events on the same day but on different routes and distances

• In 2018, the Tour Down Under became the first race in the world to offer equal prize money for men and women. REUTERS