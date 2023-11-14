Tour de France to start in Lille in 2025

Cycling - Tour de France - Stage 18 - Moutiers to Bourg-En-Bresse - France - July 20, 2023 General view of the peloton in action during stage 18 REUTERS/Stephane Mahe/File Photo
The 2025 Tour de France will start in the northern city of Lille, organisers Amaury Sports Organisation (ASO) confirmed on Tuesday.

The opening stage of the race will return to France for the first time since Brest, a port city in Brittany region, hosted the Grand Depart in 2021.

The 2022 race started in Copenhagen, the 2023 in Bilbao, while the 2024 Tour will depart from Florence, Italy.

The last time the Tour began in the north of France was in 2001.

The full details of the stages of the 2025 Grand Depart will be announced on Nov. 30 at a press conference in Lille. REUTERS

