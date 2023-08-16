Tour de France Singapore Criterium tickets on sale from Aug 18

SINGAPORE – Tickets for the second edition of the Tour de France Singapore Criterium will go on sale on Aug 18.

Two-time Tour de France winner, Tadej Pogacar will make his debut at the Singapore Criterium, held on Oct 28-29. The weekend music festival will be headlined by DJ KSHMR, along with other international music acts.

The race features a new circuit around Suntec City with cyclists racing past notable landmarks such as the Fountain of Wealth, War Memorial Park, Esplanade and Merlion.

The Kids’ Ride are priced at $50 in the six to nine year-old and 10-12 year-old category. Tickets for the actual day race and after party are $68. Visit singaporecriterium.com for more info.