Tour de France S’pore Criterium to return on Oct 28-29

SINGAPORE – Cycling’s top names will be back in town in October, when the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium returns to the Republic a year after the event made its debut here.

The Oct 28-29 race, which is supported by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB), will see some of the world’s best cyclists racing in a specially designed street circuit in the heart of the city.

The inaugural edition in 2022 – a first for a South-east Asian country – attracted 32 top cyclists from eight of the world’s best professional teams. They included four-time Tour de France winner Chris Froome, joint record holder for the most Tour de France stage wins (34) Mark Cavendish, and 2022 Tour de France champion Jonas Vingegaard, who won the Singapore race.

Thousands of cycling enthusiasts and fans gathered at the Grand Stand at The Float @ Marina Bay to catch the action as cyclists completed 20 rounds around a 3.2km circuit at average speeds of close to 44kmh.

Vingegaard said: “I’m happy to hear that the Tour de France Criterium will be back in Singapore for this year. I’m sure it will be just as great as last year.”

Tour de France director Christian Prudhomme said: “After a successful first edition in 2022, which saw the Tour de France title holder Jonas Vingegaard triumph in the Singapore heat, we are delighted to be back in the Lion City in October 2023 to continue writing the history of the Tour de France in South-east Asia.

“This second edition promises to stir up the passion of fans in Singapore even more. We look forward to celebrating sport, cycling and the champions of the biggest race in the world at the Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.”