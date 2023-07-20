Tour de France leader Jonas Vingegaard tested four times in last two days

COURCHEVEL, France - Tour de France overall leader Jonas Vingegaard has undergone four anti-doping tests in the last two days, including one an hour before the start of Wednesday’s 17th stage, his Jumbo-Visma team said, amid scepticism over the Dane’s performances.

Vingegaard extended his overall lead to one minute and 48 seconds over second-placed Tadej Pogacar with a stunning display in Tuesday’s individual time trial, which he won by 1:38.

Pogacar was second in the stage.

“It was already the fourth in two days,” a Jumbo-Visma spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday.

“We are perfectly fine with it... We’ve been asking the International Cycling Union (UCI) to act like this actually.”

Pogacar and his team mates were also tested on Wednesday morning an hour before the start in Saint Gervais, a UAE Emirates spokesman told Reuters.

Since 2021, the International Testing Agency (ITA) has been handling testing in cycling.

On the Tour de France, the overall leader is tested everyday and every stage winner has to undergo an anti-doping test as well.

In the last two days, both Vingegaard and Pogacar were asked if they understood the scepticism surrounding their impressive form.

“To be honest, I fully understand the scepticism. We have to be sceptical, with what happened in the past, otherwise it would happen again,” Vingegaard told a press conference after Sunday’s 15th stage.

Cycling has had to deal with several doping scandals, including the 1998 Festina affair when the team was kicked out of the race after customs officers seized banned substances, including the blood-boosting drug erythropoietin (EPO) before the start of the race.

In one of the biggest drug scandals in world sport, Lance Armstrong was stripped of his seven Tour titles from 1999-2005 and handed a lifetime ban in 2012 for using performance-enhancing drugs – the American admitted to doping the following year.

As a result of the sport’s past, Vingegaard was quizzed again on Wednesday after another impressive ride.

“I understand it’s hard to trust in cycling but I think everyone is different than 20 years ago and I can tell from my heart that I don’t take anything I would not give my daughter and I would not give her any drugs,” the Dane said.

“We are riding fast, I must say that every stage we go full gas and it’s hard but I understand people asking questions because of what happened in the past,” Pogacar said on Monday.

“Some people don’t get over it and I completely understand them.”