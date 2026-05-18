Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium aims to meet demand for amateur rides with more categories

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(From left) EFGH group chief of global communications Eugene Leow, Evoke Exp managing director Agnes Goh, EFGH executive chairman Dennis Ng and Singapore Cycling Federation's national endurance coach Mark Chadwick at the launch of the 2026 Tour de France Singapore Criterium on May 18.

SINGAPORE – Amateur cyclists will have more to look forward to in the 2026 Tour de France EFGH Singapore Criterium which takes place on Nov 7 and 8.

The A l’Attaque series, which debuted in 2025 with 1,000 amateurs riding on the same closed-road circuit as Tour de France cyclists, will see the addition of two new mass-participation categories.

The men’s event will now have a new youth section (13 to 18 years old), besides the open competitive (19–34) and masters (35 and above).

The women’s competitive (above 12) and foldies categories will also return as part of this year’s series on Nov 8, which will see the introduction of a one-lap time trial for teams of four.

At the launch event at the Mandarin Oriental on May 18, Agnes Goh, managing director of organiser Evoke Exp, said: “Last year, the A l’Attaque was very successful and for the men’s category, actually we’re full and we had to say ‘no’ to some of them, because this is a race and for safety, we had no choice but to refuse them.”

To cater to the demand, more categories are introduced this year, with Goh adding: “If the response is good, maybe next year we will put it on Saturday as well as Sunday… So we hope to grow this number from 1,000 to maybe 3,000.”

Cyclists will be taking the same 2.45km route, riding past iconic landmarks such as the Anderson Bridge, the Merlion and the Esplanade. They will start and finish on Connaught Drive beside the Esplanade Park.

Besides the foldie race, which starts with a short run followed by a 20-minute ride, the other individual categories are scheduled for 30 minutes each.

During the early-bird phase from May 18 to July 18, the entry fee for all solo categories is $80, except for youth ($70), while teams pay $280 to take part in the time trial.

Amateur rider Leong Tor Boon said he is excited to take part in his first A l’Attaque, having covered the 2025 event as a content creator.

The 52-year-old, who works in the electrical manufacturing industry, said: “I saw some of my friends race last year, they posted videos and it looked very exciting and so I’ve decided to give it a go.

“I’ll most likely take part in the masters category and I’ll just want to enjoy the race on the closed roads, which don’t happen regularly in Singapore.”

The 2026 edition of the pro criterium, which sees riders completing 25 laps, will also take place on Nov 8.

It will welcome Tour de France sprint stars Jasper Philipsen and Biniam Girmay back to Singapore, with more expected to be announced.

Philipsen, who won the 2023 edition of the criterium, said in a video message: “Really looking forward to coming back to this year’s Tour de France Singapore Criterium. It’s always a truly amazing event.

“We’re really enjoying it, riding along the skyline of Singapore, and just feeling the energy of all the crowds. It’s going to be amazing. See you there.”

The criterium was also given a shot in the arm, with financial institution Embed Financial Group Holdings (EFGH) extending its sponsorship for another three years to 2028 after coming on board in 2025.

Dennis Ng, executive chairman of EFGH, said: “For EFGH, supporting globally recognised events in Singapore reflects our confidence in the nation’s role as a gateway city for business, sport and innovation.

“Our partnership reflects a broader commitment to strengthening Singapore’s sporting ecosystem, from supporting elite athlete development to contributing to the continued growth of major international sporting events in Singapore.”

There will also be a festival village located at the Singapore Recreation Club (SRC), serving as the central hub for spectators across the race weekend, with viewing areas, food and beverage offerings, and a range of fan activities.

Public access to the race precinct and trackside-viewing zones at the Padang start from $72, while those seeking a premium experience can opt for grandstand seats or hospitality packages at SRC.

More details can be found at https://singaporecriterium.com/.