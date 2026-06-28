Toulouse beat Montpellier to win fourth straight Top 14 title

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PARIS, June 27 - Toulouse clinched a fourth consecutive Top 14 title on Saturday with a 28-20 victory over Montpellier in the French championship final at the Stade de France, a match briefly halted for several minutes due to violent thunderstorms.

The triumph marked Toulouse's sixth domestic title in seven completed seasons, with the 2019-20 campaign having been curtailed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Only two other sides — Stade Bordelais (1904-1907) and Toulouse themselves (1994-1997) — have previously achieved the feat of winning four consecutive French championship titles.

Toulouse got off to a flying start as hooker Peato Mauvaka opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing off a well-executed lineout move with a dummy pass deceiving the Montpellier defence. An exchange of penalties between Romain Ntamack and Domingo Miotti followed but Toulouse soon tightened their grip on the match.

Mauvaka completed his brace with a powerful effort in the 33rd minute, four minutes before scrumhalf Antoine Dupont added a third try in the 37th.

Trailing 25-6 at halftime, Montpellier emerged from the break with renewed vigour in torrential rain. Justo Piccardo scored their first try two minutes into the second half before Toulouse winger Matthis Lebel was shown a yellow card for a tackle without the ball as Jordan Uelese was close to grounding.

The match was briefly halted for around 10 minutes due to severe storms but, once play resumed, Montpellier scrumhalf Leo Coly dummied his way over the line in the 64th minute to close the gap further.

Toulouse, however, held firm to secure a narrow victory and extend their dominance in French rugby, as they won their 12th final in a row in all competitions. REUTERS