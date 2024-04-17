‘Tough’ to miss the Masters, says LIV’s Talor Gooch

SINGAPORE – While all eyes were on the Masters last week, Talor Gooch was in Oklahoma attending an expansion draft for Professional Bull Riders (PBR) team Wildcatters.

The American golfer was there as part of his role as a majority stakeholder of the team, having invested a portion of his US$36 million (S$49 million) earnings from the 2023 LIV Golf season in them.

Last season, he claimed three wins from 14 events and bagged the individual championship.

As much as he is excited by his new venture into bull riding, Augusta National is still where his heart lies.

And he is hoping the split in the men’s game can be healed quickly so that the best golfers are allowed to feature at the best events.

The 32-year-old said: “It was tough seeing guys go and play the magical place that it is, it was tough not to be there but hopefully things change.

“Hopefully in a year I’m back there. I really like the golf course, I think it fits my game too.

“Hopefully, this crazy world of golf will come together and figure it out so that we can have the best of the best for the ultimate events of the year.”

Gooch was speaking in a virtual interview with the media on April 17, ahead of his return to the LIV Singapore event, where he will be looking to retain his title at Sentosa Golf Club’s Serapong Course.

The arrival of the breakaway LIV series, which is backed by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund (PIF), in 2022 has caused a major rift in the game.

As a result, LIV golfers are barred from US PGA Tour and Europe’s DP World Tour events, depriving them of the world ranking points needed for qualification to golf’s Majors. The 2024 Masters featured just 13 LIV players, with three finishing in the top 10.

There is, however, a glimmer of hope that a resolution may come soon, with talks ongoing between the PGA Tour, DP World Tour and PIF since the announcement of a framework agreement in June 2023 for the creation of a new golf entity.

“Change is hard for people. We knew this was going to buck the system a little bit and there’s going to be some people combat it,” said Gooch, who is ranked 586th.

“Everyone was aware that this wasn’t going to be a seamless, easy process.

“My job is to continue playing good golf... people will recognise it and eventually, all this stuff is going to come together and people will find a way to get the best in the world recognised and in the Majors.”