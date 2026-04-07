Touched By Angels strikes the right chord over 1,400m

Race 1 (1,400m)

(8) GREEN ENERGY is a quality colt who was a touch unlucky on debut and won well at second time of asking. Should go close.

(6) KAZENOYONI came from the clouds to win on debut. The extra will suit.

(2) PINK SKIES was not far back from smart stablemate Master Magician last run when taking on winners. Light weight. Not out of it.

(3) GREEK HERITAGE takes on males but made a promising debut. Good draw should suit.

Race 2 (1,000m)

(5) WINTER BLESSING has seldom been far off and the blinkers are back on. She should go close.

(4) ROYAL CREST takes on older horses but looks progressive.



(9) JENNY DARLING is struggling but did improve last outing.

Watch (6) DANCING PARTY.

Race 3 (1,200m)

(2) QUEST OF VALOR takes on older runners but has put in two smart efforts to date.

(11) MASTERCRAFTER found some market support on debut but raced green and was run out of it late. Will come on from that effort.

(12) XIPHOS has been frustrating to follow. He is consistent but tends to lack extra when it counts. He may just have met the right field.

(3) AMBER ALERT has improved in blinkers. Not far back at last two.

Race 4 (1,400m)

(7) ROY’S GRACE had a long break after her maiden win. She has shown up well in her two runs back. Has a useful 4kg claimer up.

(4) GREENLIGHT QUEEN has been in good form of late and was a good second last run. She is now 2kg better off in the handicap with (3) LILAC IN WINTER, who was a comfortable winner last time. There should not be much between the pair.

(2) FATE DECREED is struggling for a second win but has improved lately and has a light weight.

Race 5 (1,400m)

(6) TOUCHED BY ANGELS comes off some useful Cape form and was narrowly beaten last time. His best form is over this distance. Major threat.

Stable companion (1) DYLAN’S CHAMP has improved with blinkers added. From the best of the draws and with Muzi Yeni staying with the ride, he must have a good chance.

(3) ROLLO THE VIKING does seem to show his best on the Poly but his recent turf form is good. This is his best distance and he should be in contention.

The filly (11) FORWARD MOTION is hardly ever out of the money of late but does take on some useful male opposition. Has a definite money chance.

Race 6 (1,000m)

(9) CAVALRY COMMANDER made a smart debut for his new stable. He had patchy Cape form, but a repeat of his last effort makes him capable in this line-up.

(7) COWBOY COUNTRY has been a little disappointing since shedding his maiden but has shown useful ability. He gets a rating drop and first-time blinkers which could bring out the best.

(1) ROCK MUSIC debuts for Gary Rich. He had some promising Highveld form and aluminium horseshoes on, and a 4kg claimer aboard should help.

The filly (8) CARIBBEAN GOLD won well over Durbanville last run. She looks useful.

Race 7 (1,000m)

(4) DONQUERARI seldom runs a bad race and goes well over course and distance. Drops in rating and now looks competitive.

(5) CIRCUMBENDIBUS has come on well since arriving in KwaZulu-Natal and was an easy winner over course and trip last time. He got a six-point hike for that win but can still deny the handicapper.

(2) POSITION OF POWER is lightly raced and just once out of the money. He should be right there.

(9) VISION TO ACHIEVE is quick and a game winner last time. She jumps in class but has a handy weight and cannot be written off.

Race 8 (2,000m)

(5) STAR OF THE FUTURE has had two starts over shorter for his new stable. He carries top weight but should be ready for the step-up in trip.

(4) BASIE RAAKVAT is seldom far back and should be competitive.

(2) MARY READ improved in blinkers last outing and could prefer this trip.

(1) INTUITIVE SPIRIT took on stronger at his last start. He has improved and has a light weight.

Race 9 (1,600m)

(6) GALLIC VICTOR is lightly raced and shows promise. Last outing was possibly too short and he can do better.

(5) NEXT OF KIN can be the biggest threat. He has been in good form with the cheek pieces removed.

(7) SERPENTINE FIRE showed up well from a tough draw last time and has been consistent of late.

(2) NUMZAAN is way better than his last run and can finish in the money.