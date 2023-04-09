Tottenham star Son Heung-min wants his 100-goal feat to be a source of inspiration to Asians

LONDON – Son Heung-min dedicated his historic goal in Tottenham Hotspur’s 2-1 win against Brighton & Hove Albion to his late grandfather after the South Korea star became the first Asian to score 100 times in the English Premier League.

Son reached his century in style with a superb curling finish to put Spurs ahead in the first half in north London on Saturday.

Afer Lewis Dunk’s equaliser, Harry Kane’s 79th-minute winner ensured Son’s goal wouldn’t go to waste as fifth-placed Tottenham stayed in the hunt to qualify for the Champions League via a top-four finish.

It was a welcome boost for the 30-year-old Son, who has endured a difficult season.

As well as an unusually long run of poor personal form, which included several spells on the bench, Son has had to cope with the recent death of his grandfather.

“This was something that I dreamed for. It is an amazing achievement which I wouldn’t have had without my teammates,” he told the BBC.

“Scoring 100 goals in the Premier League is a massive thing. I was really emotional because I have had tough moments in the last few weeks. My grandad passed away and it was not easy. I want to send that goal to him.”

Kane, who has a deadly partnership with Son, having combined for record 43 Premier League goals, was very complimentary of last season’s joint EPL Golden Boot winner.

“Unbelievable and what a goal to do it as well. Extremely proud of him, we’ve known each other for a long time now and I’ve been there to see all of his goals. Full credit to him,” the England captain told Spurs Play.

“He works so hard behind the scenes, really good guy. That finish today was really, really special. He should be proud and we’re proud of him, hopefully he celebrates it today.”

Kane added that the South Korean is someone who is able to bring joy and energy even when the chips are down and that “I’ve been lucky enough to play with him for a while now”.

Former teammate close friend Moussa Sissoko described the 2020 Puskas Award winner as a “top man” with an effervescent personality.

“He always finds it easy to laugh and talk with people. He tries to motivate everyone. When the dressing room is sad for some reason, he’s always there to make you smile again,” said Sissoko.

“Sometimes you come in after training, or after a game, when you’ve had a bad moment, and to have someone like him is very important. Sonny is this type of player. If you ask anyone, they’ll tell you the same. He’s a top man, a top player, a top human being.”