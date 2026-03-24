Tothemoonandback is on the right distance

Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) SNOW BIRD found betting support on debut when finishing just under three lengths behind Shezaripper on Feb 22. She is a lovely filly with lots of ability, and with natural improvement expected from this well-bred individual, she will go close to winning from a good draw.

(5) PREACHER MAN has run two fair races in succession. The form lines of her last run on Feb 4 have worked out well, she will be just off the speed early, and she will be staying on strongly late.

(3) LUCY’S WORLD finished just over eight lengths behind Grapes Of Wrath on debut. She can only improve from that performance, watch her closely from a neat draw. This looks a competitive race with several well-bred first timers in the line-up. Keep a close eye on them in the parade ring, and follow the market for late confidence.

(6) WORLD OF SECRETS is not without claims.

Race 2 (1,400m)

(8) FUTURE RED ran a cracker on debut for second behind Ebisu at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Feb 14. She was very green in the running, the wide draw in this race will make it tough for her, but the step-up in trip to 1,400m will help her chances. If she gets some luck in the running, she will be right there in the finish.

(1) RARE EARTH was doing some good work late in the same race as Future Red last time but she was drawn badly on that occasion. There are no excuses for this filly from a neat draw, and on her best form, she will be super competitive.

(7) THELEIA had every chance to win at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on March 4. She was very one-paced up the lane when finishing just over three lengths behind Vivo Per Lei. In hope that she can finish her race off better, she might be able to sneak into the places from a tricky draw.

(4) HAZEL GREEN never runs a bad race. She is honest and she tries hard. Include her in all bets.

Race 3 (1,400m)

(4) KLEIN KAROO won a good race at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Feb 11 even though this is a stronger field for him. He will be just off the speed early, and he will be flying at them late, he can definitely win again.

(8) DISTRICT MASTER won a great race straight out of the maiden ranks on Feb 22. He was given five points for that impressive win at Kenilworth. If he can beat the tricky draw, he should be competitive again.

(7) DEVIL A SAINT finished just over eight lengths behind Jet Force on Feb 14. That was a much stronger field than what he faces here. He could be some decent value in this tricky race. Watch him closely at a decent price.

(6) AVIGNON quickened away from his field in good fashion on Feb 25. If he stays the 1,400m trip, he could sneak into the quartet.

Race 4 (1,800m)

(1) THE NIGHT FERRY finished just over three lengths behind District Master on Feb 22. He has dropped one point in the ratings from that run, and he gets 4kg off the back from the apprentice claim. He will run a big race from a good draw.

(2) MIDWAY is much better than his recent performance behind Money Extractor. Even though the 1,800m trip is a stretch for this gelding, this does not look to be the strongest race on paper. He should bounce back to his best form from a neat draw.

(4) BEAUTIFUL SIDE was a touch disappointing at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Feb 11. She has dropped further in the ratings, and she can still win a race like this on her best form. Include her in all bets.

(6) MY BESTIE will need to improve quite a bit to win this race. He finished just under four lengths behind Spirit Of Levana on March 18. In hope that this run has not come too soon for him, he can sneak into the places.

Race 5 (2,400m)

(2) TOTHEMOONANDBACK quickened up nicely to win a good race at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Feb 26. He was given five points for that impressive victory. He stays really well and will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(7) GENTLEMAN JOE is the class package in this race. He stayed on well to finish four lengths behind Tenpenny on Feb 28. The only concern is the big weight of 63kg on his back over this staying trip of 2,400m. His form is good, he will be right there in the finish.

(4) FORT LIAM won his maiden well at Hollywoodbets Durbanville on Feb 11. He should love the step-up in trip here, include him into all bets.

(3) TWICE THE MASTER never runs a bad race, he could sneak into the places with no weight on his back.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(4) MIGHTY MARY finished like a train to win a great race at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Feb 25. She was given two points for that gutsy win last time, and her form of late is very good. Even though she has more to do at the weights, she is a talented filly, and can win again.

(3) GIVEN TO FLY just got touched off at the line by Mighty Mary last time, she ran a lovely race. From the good draw, there is no doubt she will have a big winning chance here.

(5) VIVO PER LEI finally got it right on March 4. It was a top ride by jockey Gareth Wright. Even though this is a stronger field for her, she tries hard, she will give them something to fetch late. Watch her closely out of the maiden ranks.

(1) ELUSIVE GIFT was a touch disappointing behind Amayah on Feb 14. She has dropped further in the ratings, and she has a good draw. Watch for sharp improvement from this filly.

Race 7 (1,600m)

(3) PRAIRIE DAWN did not have much luck behind his stable companion on Feb 25. He flew home late to finish just over two lengths behind In A Timely Manner. He looks to be a smart gelding with lots of ability, he will be hard to beat from a good draw.

(8) SHOW OFF just needed his second run after a rest on March 4. If the gaps open at the right time for this individual, he will be competitive.

(6) SIGNOR DANTE ran a cracker behind Note To Self at Hollywoodbets Kenilworth on Jan 31. He should enjoy the drop back in trip to 1,600m. Include him in all bets, he will run a big race on his best form.

(10) COUNT WILLIAM has been rested for 98 days. He can always be dangerous from the front. Watch him closely.