Top weight should not stop King’s Express

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Race 1 (1,000m)

(1) DUCHESS DI may have needed her last run. She should strip fitter and does look the right one in a small field.

(3) HURRICANE POWER is not reliable but she is not out of it over this course and distance.(6) BELLA BOOP BOOP needs to find a few lengths to win but can earn some more money. (4) EMPRESS WU was not too far off Duchess Di last time, but the latter looks to have the upper hand.

Race 2 (2,400m)

An interesting race as it is a small field and the pace may be slow.

(3) EMERALD CITY has struggled in 2026 but did run well over this distance twice in 2025. He can bounce back to score.

(5) COMIC ARTIST improved last time and will be looking to go one better trying this longer distance.

(1) SAMUEL SHARPE steps up in distance and would not be a surprise winner.

(2) THOONSIL is very one-paced, but can be a threat to these rivals.

Race 3 (1,000m)

(7) SOSORU improved from his debut to his second run. He should go one better.

(1) HAMMER BLOW is unreliable but was not too far behind that rival last time and could chase him home again.

(8) ELEGANT EDGE is also capable of improving and getting into the frame.

(2) SCORPIO has flopped twice in a row, but could like it back over this course and has a place chance.

Race 4 (1,800m)

A very open first leg of the exotics.

(1) KING’S EXPRESS is not reliable but is coming off a good recent performance when he finished third. He is capable of winning a race like this despite the top impost of 62kg.

(2) HAWKBILL is unreliable but was a good winner last time and must be respected for that.

(13) ROBERT BROWNING and (12) THE PLAYBOY BOMBER have been consistent lately and should be included in all permutations.

Race 5 (1,600m)

A very weak race and we will need to go as wide as possible to survive this leg of the exotics.

(1) BLOOMINGTON is on a long losing run but can certainly win a race of this nature.

(2) GOLDEN ASPEN is usually not far behind and does go well for jockey Marco van Rensburg.

(5) LAST GINGER and (6) PRETTY ANALIA have both been unreliable lately, but they might surprise.

Race 6 (1,500m)

(5) GOLDEN OPERATOR goes well for jockey Craig Zackey. He is carded to wear blinkers for the first time and that can spark another victory.

(8) GREENLIGHT RACER has some solid recent wins and could complete a hat-trick.

(2) GOT THE FEELING showed improvement last time and should be right there at the finish once again.

(11) EIFFEL TOWER is always capable of running into the money.

Race 7 (1,600m)

Another very open-looking handicap.

(8) AMERICAN BEAUTY makes her local debut and the stable has a very good record with horses they get from the Western Cape, so she would not be a surprise winner.

(5) GRACE’S KISS has some fair form and should be a threat to these rivals.

(11) DONDOYAKI is better than her last run on the Polytrack and can get involved with the finish.

American Beauty’s stable companion (1) ANCIENT WISDOM is clearly better than her last run would suggest and should also be included in all bets.

Race 8 (1,200m)

A very big field, but it might be worth going for (9) DANTE’S BOND. He impressed on local debut and could be well ahead of his current merit rating.

(1) UMZINGELI WENYATHI has been at his best this distance but does give weight to his rivals.

(18) XENOPHON is a reserve runner but would not be a surprise winner if he actually takes part.

(2) IT’S PERSONAL has held his form well enough and is clearly not out of it.

Race 9 (1,200m)

A very difficult handicap.

(6) TAKING A RISK was not beaten far in her last two starts and could win a race of this nature.

(7) PALACE REVOLT is not reliable but is also not out of it at this level.

(10) KOTINOS is not an easy ride but was too far out of his ground last time and could be competitive.

(11) JET CAT won a good race last time and has a place chance.