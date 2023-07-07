Top players get better treatment at Wimbledon, says Alize Cornet

LONDON – Lower-ranked players are not treated as equals to the big names at Wimbledon, France’s former world No. 11 Alize Cornet said on Thursday after losing in the second round.

Cornet’s 16th Wimbledon journey was ended by defending champion Elena Rybakina as she suffered a 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) defeat, in which she also sustained a knee injury which left her in tears. The 24-year-old Kazakh will face Britain’s Katie Boulter in her next match.

The 33-year-old, now ranked 74th and playing in a women’s professional era record 66th successive Grand Slam, said she noticed the difference at the All England Club this year.

“It’s a different treatment on every Slam,” she said.

“When I’m at home, in Roland Garros, I have priorities over the courts, I know everybody, I can ask when I want to play. The organisation does everything for the French player to be successful there.

“Then in Wimbledon, you have a huge difference between the seeded players and the other players. This is not new. The difference of treatment and tickets.”

Asked to elaborate, Cornet said she had been given only two tickets for her first-round victory on an outside court but had received 40 for her match against world No. 3 Rybakina on Centre Court – not surprisingly perhaps as Centre Court has 15,000 seats.

“That explains everything. Nobody could come. I couldn’t even invite one of my best friends, who was there. Two tickets on the outside court, it’s too little,” Cornet said.

“You need to give a little more credit to players that play on the outside courts. This tournament exists because of all the players, not only the ones that play on the big courts.”

The US Open and Australian Open were fairer, according to Cornet, but she said the best way to receive priority treatment was to climb higher up the rankings.

“The biggest gap is here in Wimbledon. In the other tournaments, you get like four, six, you know, at least a little bit to invite your friends,” she said.

“So every year I’m thinking the same, I’m like, yeah, if you want to – everybody is asking me for tickets. If the schedule puts me on Court 10, I cannot give you anything. It’s a shame, but it’s the rule.

“Of course you’re a bit more comfortable when you’re a better player, but that’s how society works. The better you are, the more advantage you get. That’s how it works.”

Reuters has contacted the Wimbledon organisers for comment. REUTERS