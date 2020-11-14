Top Knight for Gold Cup, on standby for HK

Group 1 Singapore Derby-Queen Elizabeth II Cup winner Top Knight will proceed to next Saturday's $1 million Group 1 Singapore Gold Cup over 2,000m.

As the highest-rated entry on 103 points, the Falcon Racing No. 7 Racing Stable-owned galloper will take pride of place in the third and final leg of the Singapore Triple Crown series.

Only two horses are rated higher than Top Knight. But Countofmontecristo (114) will be sent to Australia for a break after his unplaced run in the Queen Elizabeth II Cup, while Jupiter Gold (104) is just making a comeback in the Group 2 EW Barker Trophy today, after a long drawn-out battle with injury.

Trainer Michael Clements had said after the Queen Elizabeth II Cup victory on Oct 31 that the Gold Cup would appear to be a logical option to consider. But Top Knight would be close to carrying top weight on his ratings.

"The Gold Cup is always a hard race for any horse running against younger horses who carry only 50kg," he added then.

While the connections have weighed in on the Gold Cup, Top Knight could still opt out, in favour of a shot at the prestigious Hong Kong International Races (HKIR) on Dec 13, in particular the Group 1 Hong Kong Mile over 1,600m.

Clements and Falcon Racing Stable had been keen on the HKIR since the Singapore Derby success in September.

On Monday, the Hong Kong Jockey Club advised the Zimbabwe-born trainer that his charge was a reserve for the HK$20 million (S$3.5 million) Hong Kong Mile at this stage.

While a response from Hong Kong was necessary to consider the options, Clements revealed that was not the trigger to definitely run the five-year-old son of Zoustar in the Gold Cup.

"We also entered Top Knight for the Hong Kong Cup (2,000m). But, at this point in time, he's a reserve runner for the Hong Kong Mile," said Clements.

"I understand the Hong Kong Jockey Club is awaiting confirmation from horses rated ahead of him before finalising the list. At this stage, we're 50/50 to run, we won't know until the list of runners is disseminated on Nov 25.

"Regardless, it was always the plan to run him in the Gold Cup. It's a one-million-dollar race and he's been going good on a wet track.

"It'll be his first time over 2,000m, but there is no reason why he can't get the trip. The Gold Cup has always been his main goal. If he gets in the Hong Kong Mile as well, it's all well and good."