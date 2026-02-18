Top Dragon due better luck

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Top Dragon has scored all his three wins with Zac Purton in the saddle, but will be partnered by French jockey Maxime Guyon in The Year Of The Horse Cup (1,600m) at Sha Tin on Feb 19.

Race 1 (1,200m)

2 Come Fast Fay Fay held third in running in his first Class 5 try, then drew barrier 13 last time, was ridden quietly, and still finished off well into sixth. A kinder barrier 4 can see him switch back to more positive tactics and take a hand.

6 Yee Cheong Raider is a Brett Crawford stable transfer whose trial work has looked encouraging, and he is down in the ratings enough now to strike.

3 Always My Folks is another stable switcher, moving from Michael Chang to Danny Shum, and he has trialled well leading into this. This is his third Class 5 run and he is trending the right way.

5 Noble Deluxe broke through impressively on the all-weather last time and the switch back to turf is no issue, but the map is the question. He still has to be respected.

Race 2 (1,200m)

14 Happy Park is worth another look at the foot of the weights, particularly since joining the Crawford stable and showing clear improvement at the trials. Speedy, he can hold a handy spot and give himself every chance.

9 Prestige Hall finished off strongly into second from an outside gate last time and he looks to be edging closer to a breakthrough.

4 Goko Win was checked two runs ago, then caught wide on the all-weather last time. He has since led all the way to win a trial and arrives here in better order.

2 Yee Cheong Glory is the one to be watching late. This is his third attempt back in Class 4 and his fast-finishing third over 1,000m last time reads well.

Race 3 (1,600m)

3 Master Trillion is a class dropper to keep onside. His form has been disappointing since an encouraging first-up second to Pope Cody, but he is better placed now to turn things around.

9 Time To Fire ran on into seventh after striking traffic in the straight last time. The step-up to the mile second-up looks suitable, and although he has again drawn wide, the Zac Purton booking is a plus.

1 Bucephalas can lift back in Class 4 and the race shape gives him the chance to take up a handy spot in a race that does not look to have much early pressure.

5 Forever Folks boasts a win over 1,800m at Happy Valley. Meets tougher rivals but can run a place.

Race 4 (1,200m)

14 Better And Better can be given another chance after a stick-on fourth last time when he did not enjoy the smoothest run. He has won a trial well between runs.

6 Good Luck Happy looks ready to break through fourth-up. He went down narrowly on debut, the second-up attempt on speed did not work out. Then, last time the quieter ride saw him flash home late into second.

3 Nova Knight drops into Class 4 and a recent trial in blinkers showed clear improvement, a sign his race day form can lift.

7 Baby Sakura has trialled with purpose ahead of debut and that work has to be respected.

Race 5 (1,200m)

1 Crossborderdude is an untapped John Size-trained three-year-old who broke through strongly from barrier 10 last time. Barrier 3 gives him every chance to go on with it.

3 Circuit Champion outran his odds on debut when a strong second to Cool Boy and he trialled well between runs.

14 Riding High did plenty of early work from barrier 12 last time and was entitled to weaken late. Drawn better this time, he can improve off a more economical run.

13 Roman Crown has been freshened and won a trial well for the return, but he is still a 19-start local maiden, even if some of his placings read well in context.

Race 6 (1,600m)

11 Top Dragon is due a change of luck. Two runs ago he was held up at a crucial stage when third to Sagacious Life, then in the Classic Mile he was crowded at the 150m.

1 Encountered has the weight to carry, but his form has held up well this season for the Crawford yard and his third to Numbers over 1,800m reads nicely for this.

6 Soleil Fighter keeps running honest races without landing the blow. He maps well again and gets another shot.

3 Beauty Eternal has found a softer task and his last-start fifth in a six-horse field was better than it reads, finishing off in a way that hinted a return to form.

Race 7 (1,400m)

2 Good Luck Babe returns to Class 4 where his record is strong. He has trialled well leading in and barrier 3 sets him up nicely.

1 Gallant Epoch sets the standard for consistency, coming here off a win and three placings from five runs this season, then a last-start second to Turin Champions, a horse who looks headed higher.

11 Just Follow Me has not had much luck at the draw and his roaring condition is the query, but his lead-in trial for the return had plenty to like and Crawford has him looking well.

5 Gorgeous Victory covered ground in his only start and has come through a good-looking trial win for return.

Race 8 (1,200m)

1 Happy Index is a horse on the rise after he backed up a strong third on debut with a promising second-up win.

4 The Unique Star has hit the ground running after a cracking debut second to City Gold Banner. The wide draw is his concern.

8 Fit For Beauty is back in trip. His winning form has been over 1,400m and 1,600m, but two sharp trials since his last start point to him holding his edge.

2 Jumbo Treasure finds a kinder set-up than last time when he worked too hard from barrier 13 on the lead and weakened late.

Race 9 (2,000m)

7 Le Zonda ran a cracking sixth on debut at this track and distance. He has since won a trial and a strong win here would quickly put him into the Derby conversation.

3 Seraph Gabriel is third-up and trending the right way after a neck second to Lucky Sam Gor.

1 Gentlemen Legacy has posted three placings from six, including recent thirds to Numbers and Winning Wing. He remains in the mix despite dropping back into Class 3 under top weight.

4 Prestige Good went within a head of Winning Wing last time when narrowly missing by a head.

Race 10 (1,200m)

13 Hot Delight won impressively on debut from barrier 14, running good time. He has trialled sharply since and profiles as a three-year-old headed higher.

1 Helene Supafeeling won smartly on debut over 1,200m, then found the 1,400m tempo against him second-up. Drop back in trip looks ideal and his lead-in trial was smart.

4 Red Maestro makes his debut for the Size stable after winning easily on debut in Ireland and his local trials suggest he has acclimatised quickly. He looks ready to hit the ground running.

11 King Of Fighters is a stable transfer to Crawford and he is hard to ignore after two impressive trials since the switch.

Race 11 (1,400m)

4 Aurio won easily in Class 4 two runs ago, then flashed late into second when back to Class 3. The only query is 1,400m.

2 Super Express won impressively second-up after a solid return when second to Akashvani. He is still doing a few things wrong in running, but with more racing he has more to come.

13 Positive Smile arrives in form after back-to-back wins in Class 4 and he steps back into Class 3 on a light weight.

5 Do Your Part is a model of consistency who can make his own luck up on the pace.