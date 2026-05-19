Tomyris is knocking on the door in Race 6

Race 1 (1,000m)

(4) QUERARISTINYFERARI is knocking on the door and should go close from a good draw over a trip which should suit.

(11) ROYAL CREST was only a length behind Queraristinyferraris last time.

(5) MEEKSHA made a good debut behind a fair sort and should be thereabouts.

(8) MISS CHARISMA made a fair debut and can improve.

Race 2 (1,600m)

(1) ROYALE JACKET is a long-time maiden but should enjoy this course and distance and can go close.

(3) PRINCESS TRIPPI has the form to be a contender.

(8) PLACE OF PRACTICE has run some cracking races and should take to the Poly.

(7) PUTTHELIGHTSOUT has run in good races and has a chance.

Race 3 (1,600m)

(3) GIMME THE POWER had some fair Cape Town form and should improve on her decent KwaZulu-Natal debut.

(8) CHOOKS KISS has a fair form chance and Gavin Lerena is up albeit from a wide draw.

(7) PEACE ROSE is knocking on the door and should be right there.

(5) BLENHEIM PALACE was not disgraced on debut and could improve.

Race 4 (2,000m)

(4) GOLD GOLD BABY impressed with her win on her KwaZulu-Natal debut and she can follow up.

(1) PRINCESS PALACE ran a cracker last time over 1,600m and should appreciate this step-up in trip and she has pole position.

(7) LA MADDALENA is ½ kg worse off with Princess Palace after beating her last time by 1.2 lengths and she will also enjoy this trip, but she has a wide draw to overcome.

(8) PRAISE DE LA REY finished third in a D Stakes race last time and could earn.

Race 5 (1,600m)

(3) CHASING GOLD is improving and can defy the handicapper again from a good draw.

(8) MISSISSIPPI SPICE is in fine form and a wide draw did not bother her last time.

(2) CLOUDS CLEARING has a good draw and a good form chance.

(9) ROY’S GRACE is always thereabouts. With a 4kg claimer up, she has a chance.

Race 6 (1,600m)

(3) TOMYRIS is not the most reliable but has placed in her last two starts. She is capable of delivering a top performance on her day.

(5) SPIRIT OF SHIMLA is consistent and should be in the shake up.

(6) ICE RAIN beat Tomyris narrowly last time on the same terms and now has a 2.5kg claimer up. She has a big chance, although there is a reversal in draw fortunes.

(7) EDUCATOR has some class but she has a tough draw.

Race 7 (1,200m)

(1) POETIC PRINCESS won well last time and has a chance off a four-point higher mark from pole position.

(6) LITTLEBLACKGEM is consistent and is currently off an attractive merit rating.

(4) CLICKBAIT has good pace and from a good draw, she should make a bold bid.

(5) QUENTASIA has come down to a nice merit rating and could make her presence felt with a low weight and a 1.5kg claimer up.

Race 8 (1,400m)

(4) MASK ON ran a cracker last time and can go close with a repeat.

(8) HEAVEN’S WILL will be right there if repeating her last start which was over this course and distance.

(2) PLEASEDTOSEEYOU has the form to be a contender.

(3) THE GLIDING FISH is capable of popping up.