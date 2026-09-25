Tomokazu Harimoto hails new era as Japan dethrone table tennis kings China

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Japan’s Tomokazu Harimoto, Sora Matsushima, Shunsuke Togami, Hiroto Shinozuka and coach Seiya Kishikawa celebrate after winning the Asian Games table tennis men’s team final on Sept 24.

Nagoya – Tomokazu Harimoto said Japan had overcome their inferiority complex after ending table tennis powerhouse China’s 32-year run as Asian Games men’s team champions in a nail-biting final.

China had won gold in the event at every Games since 1994 but they were dethroned by Japan after Sora Matsushima beat Wen Ruibo in the decisive match to win 3-2.

The Japan team also featured Harimoto, whose parents were both born in China and whose mother once represented the country at the world championships.

“That we beat them was proof that we had lacked confidence before,” said Harimoto, whose sister Miwa plays for Japan’s women’s team.

“I’m happy, but looking at the actual contest, there was nothing unusual about the way we played or the outcome.

“We just managed to attain the one thing we’d been missing – confidence.”

China’s team featured world No. 1 Wang Chuqin but his teammates Lin Shidong and Wen are respectively ranked eighth and 15th in the world.

Japan had two top-five players in No. 3 Matsushima and No. 4 Harimoto.

“China used to have six or seven strong players, that’s why their era lasted 10 or 20 years,” said Harimoto.

“Now with two of us in the world top five, Matsushima and I can win like this.”

Harimoto could not bring himself to watch the final match from the team bench after beating Wang to level it at 2-2.

“I thought it was better not to go back, a bit like a superstition,” said Harimoto.

“If I was on the bench, Matsushima would see me. He probably wouldn’t mind, but I minded.”

Wang won the opening match against Matsushima but lost 3-0 against Harimoto.

The Chinese player said: “Psychologically, I ran into problems”.

“Perhaps we panicked a little in trying to be better, and rushed some shots,” he said.

China got their own back in the women’s team final, beating Japan 3-0.

But the men’s defeat left a bitter taste in the mouths of Chinese fans, who vented their anger on social media.

“The men’s team, despite enjoying the best resources and treatment, suffers from lack of continuity and a talent gap,” one user wrote on Weibo.

“There is no one coming through,” wrote another. AFP