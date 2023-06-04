Toh Wei Soong wins silver for Singapore’s first medal at 2023 Asean Para Games

SINGAPORE – Swimmer Toh Wei Soong clinched silver in the men’s 400m freestyle S7 at the Asean Para Games on Sunday to claim the Republic’s first medal at the 2023 edition of the biennial meet.

The 24-year-old touched the wall at the Morodok Techo Aquatic Centre in Cambodia in 5min 16.84sec, behind defending champion Ernie Agat Gawilan (4:58.78) from the Philippines.

Vietnam’s Quang Thoai Han clocked 5:37.66 to finish third.

This is Toh’s eighth medal at the Asean Para Games. He has five golds and two silvers from the 2015 and 2017 competitions.

The Republic is represented by 25 athletes at the Games in Cambodia.