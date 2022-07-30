Q&A: Toby Penty

Q: If you were not a badminton player, what would you be?

A: I think I would be doing your job. I like being around sport, to be around the athletes and to be a journalist of some sort would work out pretty well for me.

Q: What is your secret talent?

A: I'm very good at gymnastics. I have a fantastic roly poly (forward roll) in particular.

Q: What would you recommend travellers who are visiting your home country?

A: I'm a London boy. What is there not to do there? Great food, good people, amazing different cultures, so definitely get yourself down to London.

Q: What is your cheat meal?

A: I won't say it's a cheat meal, but my favourite type is probably Thai food, massive amount of pad thai.

Q: Favourite athlete within and outside your sport?

A: Probably Kento Momota or Viktor Axelsen for badminton. Outside, it would be back in the day a boxer called Lennox Lewis.