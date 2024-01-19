OpenMinded

To a wonderfully turbulent Open, Novak Djokovic brings geometry and calm

Rohit Brijnath
Assistant Sports Editor
Novak Djokovic in full, furious cry as he subdued Argentina's Tomas Etcheverry at the Australian Open. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
26 min ago
MELBOURNE – Years ago in a historic profile in Esquire magazine, the fine writer Gay Talese wrote a famous line. “(Frank) Sinatra with a cold is Picasso without paint, Ferrari without fuel”. Ah, but Novak Djokovic is an entirely different species. The Serb, breathing heavily at times and his nose red, has been suffering from an ailment at the Australian Open. It was hardly enough to prevent him from composing some efficiently masterful geometry in his third round.  

Tomas Etcheverry, his rival, has as many years on earth, 24, as Djokovic has Grand Slam titles. He was born in Argentina and has a dog named Roland Garros in honour of that clay coliseum. But this is Melbourne Park and it is currently leased to Djokovic. Even when not at his best, the Serb is better than the world. He won 6-3, 6-3, 7-6 (7-2) and brought a rare calm to a wonderfully turbulent Open. 

