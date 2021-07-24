Tired Pogacar gears up for golden ride

TOKYO • Recently-crowned Tour de France champion Tadej Pogacar headlines a star-studded peloton for today's men's road race at the Tokyo Olympics, a tough 234km course worthy of a mountain stage on cycling's three Grand Tours.

Mount Fuji's iconic splendour provides a spectacular backdrop, but those in the saddle will not be able to enjoy the scenery as they are steeling themselves for "a war of attrition".

The demanding circuit starts at Tokyo's Musashinonomori Park and climaxes at the Fuji International Speedway racing circuit, with riders facing five climbs around Mount Fuji, the highest point in Japan at an altitude of 3,776m.

The course seems best suited to the peloton's explosive climbers, with 4,865m of elevation gain - arguably more demanding than the major mountain stages of cycling's most prestigious race.

After an almost flat start, the riders will gradually change gear in the 40km of ascent leading to Doshi Road.

They will continue with the climb of the Kagosaka Pass and then dive into a long descent to Fuji Sanroku (14.3km at 6 per cent incline).

The peloton will cross the finish line twice, then take on the dantesque Mikuni Pass - this 10km route has an average of 10.6 per cent incline with sections at more than 20 per cent.

Its summit is 30km from the finish and while breakaways are expected throughout, guaranteeing to split the pack, there should be no little game of cat and mouse on the long descents as the peloton bids to reel in the front riders in what are expected to be very hot and humid conditions.

Today's weather is expect to hit 32 deg C with 60 per cent humidity.

Belgium's Greg van Avermaet won gold at the 2016 Games, and he is back as part of a strong Belgian quartet that also includes Remco Evenepoel and Wout van Aert, winner of the Tour's final showcase stage on the Champs-Elysees last Sunday.

One-day specialist van Aert, who finished 19th overall, emerged from the Tour covered in glory and a burgeoning reputation as a complete rider, having won Mount Ventoux, billed as the toughest stage of the race, and a long time-trial run through the Saint-Emilion vineyards as well as the mass bunch sprint in Paris.

DRIVING FORCE Japan is super hot with a lot of humidity. I'll go there for a new experience and with super motivation because it's the Olympics and it's only every four - or five - years. I will grab it and try to race for the win. TADEJ POGACAR, Slovenian cyclist, on the road race today.

"I'll try to win the gold medal there, but right now, I'm overwhelmed with what I've done here (in France)," he said before his departure for Japan.

However, he admitted Pogacar, whose two straight Tour titles has cemented his reputation as cycling's best rider, will be the man to beat here.

"Anyone who can follow Tadej will be close to victory," he said.

Pogacar also won the Tour's polka dot jersey - signifying him as the "King of the Mountains" - for the second year running on the back of two impressive mountain pass stage wins.

He will surely be among the favourites for a podium placing although it is difficult to fathom how much the 22-year-old will have left in the tank so soon after the Tour.

"Tokyo is coming really fast. It's not so much time to recover, also with the jet lag, and Japan is super hot with a lot of humidity," said Pogacar.

"I'll go there for a new experience and with super motivation because it's the Olympics and it's only every four - or five - years. I will grab it and try to race for the win."

The Slovenian will be partnered by compatriot Primoz Roglic, whom he gazumped on the penultimate stage at last year's Tour.

Roglic was an early withdrawal from this year's Tour, leaving open the question as to whether he will be fit or badly under-cooked, but Slovenia still look primed for its first medal in cycling.

Aside from Slovenia and Belgium, Britain is in contention today, having named 2018 Tour champion Geraint Thomas in its team, as will Colombia, which has Tour standouts like Rigoberto Uran, Esteban Chaves and Nairo Quintana.

