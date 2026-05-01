Tired of settling for silver, Lion City Sailors’ Kyoga Nakamura is set to finally win his first SPL title

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Kyoga Nakamura shielding the ball from captain Hariss Harun in training on April 29, as the Lion City Sailors prepare for a big clash with BG Tampines Rovers.

SINGAPORE – Kyoga Nakamura knows only too well the weight of silver.

The midfielder has collected enough of it since his Singapore Premier League (SPL) debut in 2019. Recently, his five-year-old daughter Rikka made sure he had not forgotten about it.

After a recent sports carnival at her pre-school, where she won a race and was awarded a gold medal, Rikka asked her dad what it meant. He explained that the gold medal is given to those who finish first in a competition, while the runner-up receives silver.

To that, little Rikka responded: “Why does daddy have so many silver?”

Even though he broke into laughter recounting this exchange to The Straits Times in an interview at the Lion City Sailors’ training ground at Mattar Road, it also laid bare the reality that throughout his near seven-year stint in Singapore, the 30-year-old had often come close to the big prize.

While his first match with the Sailors brought him a Singapore Cup crown in January, Nakamura could finally win a maiden SPL title if the Sailors earn at least a draw against his former club BG Tampines Rovers at Our Tampines Hub on May 3.

The SPL winners’ medal has eluded him since he arrived here with Albirex Niigata seven years ago.

Kyoga Nakamura, then captain of Albirex Niigata, leaping after scoring their fourth goal in a 4-0 win over Home United at Jurong East Stadium on April 27, 2019. PHOTO: ST FILE

He has two SPL runners-up medals – from the 2020 and 2024-25 seasons with Tampines – and two Singapore Cup silver medals, from 2022 and last season. He also has a fair share of bronze medals after finishing third in the SPL with the Stags in 2022 and 2023.

These are all tucked away in a drawer in his home, while the Singapore Cup winners’ medal hangs prominently on his room’s door knob.

“In the seven years that I have been in Singapore, I had hoped to win it but I was sometimes one step away,” said Nakamura. “Now we have a high chance to get it, so for me, it is a big chance to achieve a big dream.

“It is also a big dream for my family because my wife and daughter, they have cheered for me all the time and I want to give them this big achievement.”

Ironically, just like his first winners’ medal came from a Cup final win over Tampines – a side he had spent five seasons with – his first league title is also set to be sealed against the same opponents on a familiar turf.

While Nakamura said it will not feel any different from facing and winning the league title against any other team, it is perhaps not a sentiment shared by some Stags fans.

Sections of the Tampines supporters have labelled him a “traitor” and roundly booed his every touch in the two matches he had featured against them while donning a Sailors shirt.

Nakamura left the Stags in June 2025 to join Thai League 1 side Bangkok United but returned to Singapore seven months later and signed a 2½-year deal with the Sailors.

Kyoga Nakamura (left) celebrates with Shah Shahiran after scoring for the Stags in a Singapore Premier League match between Tampines Rovers and Lion City Sailors at Our Tampines Hub on March 31, 2023. PHOTO: ST FILE

Nakamura, who said he had been surprised by the reaction, revealed that he had received plenty of “bad” messages on social media which had affected him initially.

The Japan-born midfielder, who was granted Singapore citizenship in October 2024, said that he had responded to every message to apologise. He added during the interview that the move was primarily to ensure he improves as a player which, in turn, can help the national team.

Stating that he has no regrets about the switch, Nakamura pointed to the facilities and care at the Sailors, saying: “Everything is good here and I am enjoying my time at the Sailors. For example, with our own (gym), we can workout any time and our nutrition is also taken care of.

“For a footballer, this is a dream.”

Sailors coach Jesus Casas will need Nakamura and his side to be at their best against Tampines to seal the title.

The Spaniard said: “We have to play a simple match, because if you want to play a different way, it’s a big mistake. Obviously we have the opportunity to win the league, but we have to play like it is another match. These two teams are very similar, but we will try to win.”

Tampines must win to keep their slim title hopes alive. With three matches left – including two against the Sailors – they are eight points adrift of the leaders.

Interim coach William Phang said: “The players don’t need any additional motivation from me. The title race is not over yet and we will give everything until the end.”

Geylang International v Balestier Khalsa (May 2, 7.30pm, Our Tampines Hub)

The race for fourth place is heating up, with the fifth-placed Eagles aiming to leapfrog the Tigers who are just one rung above them. Just three points separate both sides who face each other twice in their remaining three matches.

Albirex Niigata v Young Lions (May 4, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The Young Lions were trounced 8-1 by Tampines in their last outing and would do well to avoid another thumping here against a Albirex side that has scored 10 goals in their last three games.

Tanjong Pagar United v Hougang United (May 5, 7.30pm, Jurong East Stadium)

The Cheetahs will come into this fixture on the back of a dominant 3-0 win over Balestier, while the hapless Jaguars will be hoping to avoid a 12th straight SPL defeat.