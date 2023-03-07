Tips from S’pore athletes on managing periods

As swimmer Quah Ting Wen tends to feel sluggish when she gets her period, she prepares for the “heaviness” seven to 10 days out by getting an extra hour of sleep each night.

She usually avoids oily or fried food during this period as she found that it helps lessen the intensity of her cramps. If she needs an extra boost of energy, she takes caffeine gels.

Similarly, netballer Charmaine Soh relies on energy bars and warm water to help with cramps. Runner Goh Chui Ling also always makes sure to have a supply of snacks on hand when competing on her period as she knows she gets hungry easily.

3. Listen to your body

It is important to know your limits and not over exert yourself. When she feels especially tired or in pain, Quah still prefers to keep active but opts for slower, gentler workouts such as 2-3km slow swims.

She tries to eat healthier options like fruits, but if she still craves sugar, she will eat dark chocolate.

4. Consult an expert if needed