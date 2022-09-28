Timeline of chess scandal

Sept 4

Hans Niemann ends five-time world champion Magnus Carlsen's 53-match unbeaten streak at the Sinquefield Cup in St Louis.

After his win, Niemann gloats: "It must be embarrassing for the world champion to lose to me."

Sept 5

Carlsen takes the unprecedented step of withdrawing from the tournament.

He sends out a cryptic tweet featuring football manager Jose Mourinho, implying Niemann had cheated.

Sinquefield Cup organisers beef up anti-cheating measures in response and Niemann passed the screens, but did not win another match.

Sept 7

Niemann admits that he had cheated twice online when he was a kid but denied ever cheating in over-the-board (in-person) chess.

He also reveals Chess.com privately de-platformed him, which divides opinion in the chess community.

Sept 8

Chess.com publicly explains that Niemann had a longer history of cheating than he let on, and say they had explained to Niemann their decision and shared "detailed evidence" with him.

However, critics of the site pointed out that it has links to Carlsen.

Sept 19

Niemann and Carlsen meet in a rematch in online tournament Julius Baer Generation Cup.

After one move, Carlsen turned off his webcam and resigned in protest, shocking commentators and viewers.

A short while later, Niemann left without saying a word either.

Sept 25

Carlsen wins the Julius Baer Generation Cup, and promises he will deliver a statement about the scandal "very soon", adding that he wanted "cheating in chess to be dealt with seriously".

Niemann was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

Sept 26

Carlsen releases a lengthy statement on Twitter on the matter, calling cheating in chess an "existential threat" to the game.

He states his belief that Niemann has "cheated more - and more recently - than he has publicly admitted" and vows he will not play against people who have "cheated repeatedly in the past".