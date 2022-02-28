Time To Roll for the fourth occasion

RACE 1 (1,000M)

(2) WINTER JOURNEY is knocking hard on the door. She found only one better in her last three races. She has drawn well and could finally get it right.

(1) LADIES DAY was third behind the males last time and was not far behind Winter Journey when they met. She has drawn Gate 1 and should make a race of it.

The one to watch for big improvement on the Poly is the Western Cape filly (6) ANTICO AMORE. She did not do badly in all her starts and may relish the synthetic surface.

(4) PERFECT APPEAL, who finished second two starts back, is capable of upsetting.

RACE 2 (1,400M)

(8) RAIN OR SHINE was well backed on debut and ran a promising race. Has drawn wide again but could be a lot better for the run and possibly win.

(1) BUSH FIRE finished behind (2) WITHOUT DOUBT and (5) TRIDENT KING but showed more resolve last time. Drawn the best again, he could challenge for honours. Trident King is also making steady improvement and, in his third run after a rest, the gelding could get his head in front. Without Doubt found his last race a bit short and should be right there again.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

(1) SHAPE OF YOU has been a bit costly to follow but her only win was on the Polytrack. Given the best of the gates, she could make amends. The only negative is that she is dropping in distance.

(4) PURPLE NKANYEZI ran a cracker against the males last time. She is knocking on the door, she has to be taken seriously against her gender.

(5) ICE SUNSATION impressed on debut and just found her first run out the maidens a bit tough. But watch out as she races fresh and is also fitted with a tongue tie.

(2) TUPELO HONEY and (6) BINGIN BEACH are decent and also need to be watched after a rest.

RACE 4 (2,000M)

(4) MINGSHI has been disappointing but he did win a nice race in his penultimate start. He could relish being back on the Poly.

(8) CAESURA looks well placed again. He found only one better in his last two starts.

(1) GALABIER had the best draw last time but weakened late. His apprentice claim could give him the required boost.

(9) FEVER is best over this trip, so could cause an upset despite the wide draw.

RACE 5 (2,000M)

(3) MANHATTAN CAFE was not supported in both starts but showed potential on debut and made good improvement to win a nice race thereafter. He could take the Poly in his stride.

(4) VELVET SEASON has 10 placings from 12 starts on the Poly. He caught the eye over the shorter trip last time. This could be his day.

(1) KING'S COVE was denied in a close finish by an overdue rival. From Gate 1, he could score.

(2) QUERARI'S COWBOY should enjoy the drop in class.

RACE 6 (1,600M)

(4) TIME TO ROLL has won her last three races in a row. After scoring twice on the Poly, she made the transition to turf with an impressive showing in top company. The one to beat again.

(6) ALL AGLOW finished about four lengths behind Time To Roll when trying the Poly and is 5kg better off, so can make a race of it.

(2) BELLA SICCOME is back over her best distance but is rising in class and will be tested. But she should still give a good account of herself.

(5) ELECTRIC SURGE finished a cracking second in the KZN Oaks at Scottsville. If running to that form, she could threaten.

RACE 7 (1,600M)

(3) IBUTHO was fancied to win a tougher race last time but did not live up to expectations. The drop in distance may play in his favour. The 4kg apprentice claim also helps.

(9) CUPID'S SONG is holding form and found only one better in his last race. He runs like the longer trip will suit better but has drawn widest.

(2) CAPTAIN SEAGER boosted his form line with a cosy win over the high-class Tarantino and has drawn well, so needs to be taken seriously.

(5) AIRWAYS LAW was entitled to be a bit flat-footed switching to turf last time. He could show his true form.

RACE 8 (1,700M)

(2) HOT STRIKE is much improved, having matured. She could turn around her indifferent earlier Poly form. If she brings her turf form to the Poly, she could land this easily.

(3) ANGEL OF JUSTICE was not disgraced when trying 1,600m last time. She was just under two lengths behind Hot Strike and is now 5kg better off.

(8) HATTA was not far off the well-drawn top fancy and is also 1.5kg better off this time for a one-length beating.

(4) RAZZLE DAZZLE EM is better than her last two.

(5) CASHEW and (10) GOLDEN ARCHER should be right there.