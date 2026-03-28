Time to get in line for Max Que

Race 1 (1,400m)

1 Ace has moved from Douglas Whyte to Mark Newnham, and has trialled well for the change. He drops into Class 5 for the first time and looks well placed on form after a luckless eighth behind Conrad Patch, unable to be fully tested inside the final 100m.

11 He Was Me keeps Andrea Atzeni aboard after his breakthrough win, a positive sign.

7 Manythanks Forever is a solid pick-up ride for Jimmy Orman, taking over from Atzeni, after a luckless eighth when chasing back-to-back wins. He can be forgiven for that run on the way it unfolded and gets another look.

5 Bling Bling Genius finished within a length in fourth behind He Was Me last time. Hugh Bowman stays on, and since the return to Class 5 it has him on track to break through for a first win.

Race 2 (1,400m)

9 Invictus Dragon is due a win after placing twice from six starts this season. He comes here off two luckless efforts. Barrier 12 is the query, but his form is good enough to win.

6 Russet Glow has had excuses in his last two. He closed nicely for third behind Baby Sakura two runs ago against the race shape, then finished eighth last time beaten just over two lengths after never seeing clear running.

12 So My Folks went too hard in front last start and paid for it late, but still stuck on well for fourth. The step-up to 1,400m is unknown, but barrier 1 sets him up to get every chance to run it out.

14 The All Rounder has the outside gate to overcome, but his recent form reads well; runner-up to Circuit Fiery two runs back then a close-up sixth behind the same horse last time.

Race 3 (2,000m)

6 Storm Runner has hit a career peak since pacifiers with cowls went on, winning his last two starts and doing it like a horse still on the up. He was consistent even before the gear change despite taking time to break through, and he does not look done yet.

10 Star Brose maps for a sweet run from barrier 2 and comes off a second behind Ace War, which reads as a solid form reference.

1 Agenda drops in class and the Zac Purton booking stands out. In a race that lacks obvious speed on paper he shapes to be ridden positively and make his own luck.

2 Supreme Mastermind has trialled very well between runs. It is the lead-in worth following.

Race 4 (1,600m)

9 Max Que drops 15lb as he rises to Class 2 after two runs in Class 3 under top weight, both ending in narrow defeats. He has been a picture of consistency this season; three wins from eight and five placings, and he still gives the impression there is more to come with that weight swing in his favour.

8 Sky Heart was unlucky not to go closer when third behind Soleil Fighter in a seven-runner Happy Valley race where plenty went wrong in running.

6 Pocketing is a fascinating debutant for the David Hayes stable, bringing strong Australian form that includes a win over Derby runner-up Numbers. It has been a quick build-up, but his latest trial was pleasing.

2 Beauty Eternal keeps improving at the trials and is slipping down the ratings without being beaten far, suggesting a turnaround win is not far away.

Race 5 (1,000m)

3 Packing Phoenix has often gone around as a market elect, but he has yet to fully live up to it; one win from four starts and a few issues along the way. A freshen-up and a pleasing recent trial are positives, and dropping to 1,000m could be ideal, especially drawn well in barrier 12 for the straight course.

1 Ever Luck can overrace, so dropping back to 1,000m may help him settle into a truer tempo. He has shown above-average ability for a three-year-old, but he still needs to put it together on race day.

12 Turbo Jefferies has been improving through his trials, and the Purton booking on debut adds plenty of interest.

6 Georgian Sigma boasts some good form as he returns to racing. Runner-up to Ever Luck on debut, then a close-up fourth to Salon S second-up.

Race 6 (1,400m)

4 Nyx Gluck can be forgiven for his latest run back to 1,200m, when he was caught wide throughout, which left him with no chance to finish off. His earlier form at this track and distance is the better guide.

14 Peridot looks to get a cleaner map than some of the more fancied runners from barrier 4, and that is a key positive off a fast-finishing third last start.

3 Circuit Fiery controlled from the front last time, getting an easy lead under a slow tempo before winning comfortably for his first Class 4 success. The race shape may not fall into his lap as neatly this time, but he still sets the standard.

1 One More drops in grade and adds a pace angle, and some of his Class 3 efforts have been solid enough to keep him in contention for this.

Race 7 (1,200m)

10 Vigor Eye has shown ability across four starts but did too much work early to race handy last time and paid for it late. A kinder early run from barrier 1 today can see him improve on that.

13 Better And Better has been frustrating, one placing from 11 despite starting favourite five times, but his last two fourths were both better than they read and he has trialled well between runs.

11 Alabama Song has had little luck at his last two starts after being caught wide throughout, and the better guide is his third behind Smart Golf three runs ago. His map from barrier 3 provides an opportunity to run up to that mark.

8 Relentless Pursuit jumped from barrier 14 on debut and was ridden at the rear, but he was eye-catching late, running sixth, less than two lengths behind Conrad Patch.

Race 8 (1,400m)

2 Lucky Sam Gor gets back to his best track and distance after an excusable Classic Cup run, caught up in a hot tempo before weakening late. A stalking run looks likely and a true tempo can bring his finish into play.

1 Salon S is a talented three-year-old on an upward curve after going three from three. He now faces a tougher test under top weight in Class 3 and barrier 11 is awkward, but his profile still points to a horse with plenty to like looking ahead.

11 California Waves appeals as a lightweight chance after flashing home for third behind Winning Ovation last start, and barrier 1 gives him the chance to enjoy a cleaner map.

3 Brilliant Express had excuses first-up when checked and crowded early, settling near last, yet his fast-finishing seventh still had merit. He can take improvement second-up off a pleasing trial between runs.

Race 9 (1,200m)

9 Young Champion has been knocking on the door since dropping back to 1,200m, placing in all three runs. His third to Crimson Flash last time had merit, and barrier 1 could give him the trip to get back to winning ways.

4 Patch Of Stars draws barrier 2 and maps to get every chance. He has been freshened after lameness ruled him out of his last intended start, while his trial win for the return was encouraging.

11 Galactic Voyage is thriving after back-to-back Class 3 wins and looks a horse going places. He rises in grade on a light weight and, with only four local starts under the belt, there still looks upside.

7 Bulb General is a three-time winner from four who looked to have plenty to come before a ligament injury halted him. He has not been seen since mid-March and returns off two trials.

Race 10 (1,200m)

2 Geneva returned from an injury-enforced lay-off in encouraging style, flashing home for third behind Pakistan Legacy against the race shape. He generally performs well second-up, two wins from three, and this looks a winnable race on what he has shown.

3 Rising Force still has upside after only six starts, already two wins and three thirds, and he has trialled well since finishing second in the same race as Geneva.

1 Happy Index has also trialled well between runs, and while top weight and barrier 11 make his task harder, they can also leave him better priced than usual.

7 Red Maestro is a newcomer for the John Size stable, and his trials have been encouraging. Barrier 4 sets him up for a soft run on debut.

Race 11 (1,600m)

14 The Golden Knight broke through on protest last time after threatening to deliver on more than one occasion. He rises in class but drops in weight, which is a handy swing, while barrier 3 sets him up for a sweet run in transit.

6 Endued took luck out of the equation last time, rolling forward from a wide draw to control the race and holding on to win over Smart Avenue, and barrier 5 gives him options again.

8 China Win is the slight query back in trip, but barrier 1 gives him every chance to settle into the right spot, and he remains a four-year-old who still looks to have points in hand.

7 Lovero has thrived since switching to the Brett Crawford stable, finishing in the top three in all four starts, but the widest draw is now the concern.

Comments courtesy of The Hong Kong Jockey Club