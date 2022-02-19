Time for Red Sole to break the runner-up jinx

RACE 1 (1,200M)

(8) EDDIE THE MOVER found a promising and experienced Highveld rival too good on debut. He should have come on, so is the one to catch.

(3) BOUNDLESS BASH is well bred and showed potential on debut. He has a better gate, so should make a race of it. There are seven first-timers, so the betting market could prove to be the best pointer to their chances.

RACE 2, (1,200M)

(5) RED SOLE can finally get his name on the board. He has run second four times consecutively and should hold off mostly inexperienced rivals. However, he is switching from Greyville to the straight at Scottsville and drops in distance.

(8) SENOR GARCIA did everything but win his last race. He is knocking hard over 1,200m. He could fight them off this time.

(7) PEDRO looks a bit better than his last try on the Poly. The first-timer to take into account is (4) UNCLE GEORGE. He is by Querari, who has produced some of the best 1,200m runners.

RACE 3 (1,400M)

Trainer Peter Muscutt holds the key with his three runners. (4)IMILENZEYOKUDUDUMA showed potential on debut. He then raced in a feature and did not run badly.

(6) RAIN OR SHINE posted a promising debut when well backed on the Poly. Given time to mature, he could be anything.

(2)ALLAROUNDTHEWORLD has improved after being gelded and has racing fitness. Jockey Donovan Dillon has ridden all three but will be aboard Rain Or Shine. Interesting race.

RACE 4 (1,000M)

(3) ONE TOO MANY is the one with scope, as he has shown promise. But he was beaten by (6) FAUSTINO, who is fit while One Too Many is racing after a rest.

(6) FAUSTINO has won two of his last three starts and a 4kg apprentice claim could offset the weight increase.

(4) BLAZE OF SILK found Faustino too good last time. But he needed that run and is better off at the weights. He could also turn it around with (7) SIR POM on vastly better weight terms. Sir Pom is returning to his best track and could relish it.

RACE 5 (1,200M)

(10) PARTY TIME, who has been gelded, was promising as a juvenile. He caught the eye in his comeback and should come on. But his outside draw may test him.

(5) AJ'S CAPTAIN almost won a Grade 2 as a juvenile and was gelded. He is talented but finished behind Party Time before. He may prefer a longer trip but is not one to take lightly.

(6) GIACOMO PUCCINI and (9) GO MAN GO are in good form. They should be right there again. Giacomo Puccini looks better on his three wins from 12 starts.

RACE 6 (1,500M)

(7) PEARL OF ASIA has powerful form over sprint distances and has not run well over further. But he is weighted to win and needs to be taken seriously.

(2) SOLID GOLD won over this trip, beating (6) SOCRATES and Pearl Of Asia. Socrates won a nice race down the straight and finished second in this event last year, ahead of Solid Gold who was fourth.

(8) FULL BLAST was not far behind Socrates last time and could relish the longer distance.

(11) CAPOEIRA has the class to steal it.

RACE 7 (1,400M)

(8) PRINCESS TEA did well from wide draws in her last two starts. She should run another cracker if the track is not too soft.

(2) AND WE DANCED should also turn in a solid performance. On a line through Alittlebitnaughty, there will not be much between her and Princess Tea. She has the better gate.

(1) CRAZY BLUES is taking time to mature but is proving honest. She has pole position and could make them all chase her home.

(5) LADY OF LUTETIA has won at this course and will relish soft ground. She could pop up at good odds.

(7) BABY AFRICA could enjoy the trip now.

RACE 8 (1,400M)

(5) MISS GIBSON's first two races have produced eight subsequent winners. She won her second start, beating three of them. She rates as the form choice. On top of that, she was not disgraced in a stronger race just out of the maidens, in which she had drawn badly.

(11) KAVIAN'S CARA seems capable of much better but the wide draw could spoil it for her.

(4) BECKONING BEAUTY has been sprinting but will relish a longer trip on pedigree.

(9) SNOW TUNE and (6) TWICEASFAST could play big roles.