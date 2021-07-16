Tighter Covid-19 measures introduced again for indoor gyms and fitness studios

SINGAPORE - Safety measures for higher-risk, indoor, mask-off settings such as gyms and fitness studios will be tightened from Monday (July 19) to Aug 8.

The multi-ministry task force (MTF) on Covid-19 announced these changes on Friday as Singapore deals with the fallout from the growing cluster linked to KTV karaoke lounges.

The announcement comes just five days after safe management measures were relaxed on Monday.

The changes, which aim to prevent the community transmission of the coronavirus, mean that high-intensity, mask-off activities in a gym or fitness studio will once again see group sizes reduced to two in a class of no more than 30, including the instructor, without the need for testing or vaccination.

Activities in groups of five can continue if all individuals in the class are fully vaccinated, are they are a recovered patient, or have a valid negative Covid-19 test result covering the duration of the class, added the MTF.

Finance Minister Lawrence Wong, who is co-chair of the MTF, explained that this was because vaccinated persons "are better protected and less likely to infect others".

Minister for Trade and Industry Gan Kim Yong, who is also co-chair of the MTF, noted that "this targeted approach will better protect those who are yet to be vaccinated while allowing those who have been fully vaccinated to continue with the current measures".

The MTF also said that for activities that involve children aged 12 years and below who are not vaccinated, the group size limit will remain at two, in classes of up to 30 persons. The class size of up to 30 persons is also subject to the venue's capacity limit, whichever is lower.

Outdoor activities (mask-on and mask-off) and indoor mask-on activities however, can continue in groups of no more than five persons, in classes of up to 50 persons including the instructor, subject to the venue's capacity limit, whichever is lower.

This is irrespective of vaccination or test status.

Sport Singapore, the national sports agency, will release more details on the changes, said the MTF.

With the stricter measures in place till Aug 8, the Government will extend the 10 per cent Jobs Support Scheme (JSS) for the affected businesses to support them.

