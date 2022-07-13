Tiger Roar set to stalk and strike

By big race standards, it will be a small field that will take off from the 1,800m mark in Sunday's Group 1 Singapore Derby.

But sometimes, quality overrides quantity.

In all fairness, that could be the case in the $400,000 race.

There is Lim's Kosciuszko. He always draws the oohs and aahs.

And Relentless. He recently won the Group 2 Stewards' Cup with a pulverising run over the final furlong of the 1,600m race.

And then, there is Tiger Roar.

What is there not to like about this flashy six-time winner?

He is as game as they come.

Indeed, and like his namesake, he is predatory.

He stalks and strikes - which is what makes him so dangerous.

And, if we are to add more grief to his Sunday rivals, Tiger Roar is in the form of his life.

In the books, the numbers preceding his name tell a story of grit. They read: 1-2-5-1-3.

And there were excuses for that "5". Tiger Roar cast a plate when coming home in that race won by Prosperous Return.

Tiger Roar was on the prowl on the training track yesterday morning and, after that hit-out, he will surely have his rivals watching their backs.

Accompanied by stablemate Big Hearted, Tiger Roar would have brought big smiles to his connections when he ran the 600m on the Polytrack in 38.3sec.

Trainer Michael Clements has been meticulous with his charge.

Three times since May, he sent him to the trials and, when he did enter him for the races, Tiger Roar ran like a good horse.

That third behind Relentless in the Stewards' Cup, when sent out as the $16 second pick, was a good effort.

As was that last win which was over the 1,200m.

Yes, Tiger Roar can sprint and stay.

That day, when winning over the sprint, Tiger Roar came home like he was being chased by shotgun-wielding hunters.

But the post came up a little too soon in the Stewards' Cup and third place was all he could get.

We reckon the extra 200m in the Derby is right up his alley.

When the others start struggling, Tiger Roar will be the one making the most noise.

As for his galloping companion, Big Hearted has a big task ahead of him on Sunday.

The 1,200m is hardly his cup of tea. But never underestimate his intent. He is fit and fresh from a 51/2-month spell.

In that same race, the punters' pick will be Gold Star.

And, for good reason.

Owned by the Yongs of Gold Stable, Gold Star followed up a good trial last week with a winning gallop on the training track.

Sent out alone, he covered the 600m trip in 39.4sec.

Gold Star has been a good standard bearer for his owners, who have been long-time supporters of Singapore racing.

Right now, he is closing in on half a million in earnings and there is plenty of racing left in his legs.

The record books will show that 1,400m is his best trip but the six-year-old will be equally at home over Sunday's 1,200m, which will be run over the long course.

If there is a horse he should be wary of, it could be King Arthur.

The multiple winner had bang-in-form apprentice jockey Yusoff Fadzli doing the work when running the 600m in 38sec.

It should hold him in good stead for Sunday's assignment.

King Arthur is shooting for a hat-trick. While it will be his first try in Class 1, natural progression should see him pass the test.

Tuesday's fast work by horses engaged at Kranji on Sunday

SINGAPORE DERBY (SG1, 4YO) - 1,800M

Tiger Roar * 38.3.

Amazing Breeze * (B. Shinn) 42.5.

Hero * 40.3.

Super Impact * (J. Bayliss) 37.

Split Second (W.H. Kok) pace work/38.1.

CLASS 1 - 1,200M

Hongkong Great (D. Beasley) barrier/34.8.

Gold Star * 39.4.

Fame Star * (P.H. Seow) 40.6.

Big Hearted * 38.3.

King Arthur * (F. Yusoff) 37.9.

Sacred Gift * 39.5.

Sky Eye (S. Shafrizal) 37.3.

Monday: Celavi * (L. Beuzelin) 38.2.

CLASS 3 - 1,600M

So Hi Class * (N. Zyrul) 39.5.

Savvy Command * (Shinn) 43.7.

Tangible * 39.5.

Gold Strike

(M. Lerner)canter/42.4.

Ironchamp 43.1/39.2.

Cheval Blanc (Lerner) 42.4.

Street Cry Success 44.2/38.2.

CLASS 4 - 1,800M

Green Star * (Seow) 39.7.

Great Expectation (Lerner) 41.1.

Mesmerizing 45.8.

Global Kid * 39.2.

Clergyman (A'Isisuhairi Kasim) 38.9.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,400M

Fortune Changer * 37.3.

Fighter 39.5.

Sacred Judgement (Shinn) 41.3.

Rocket Ryane (T. Krisna) 38.5.

Happy Friday (T.H. Koh) 38.5.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,400M

Vgor canter/40.7.

Dancing Tycoon * (Bayliss) 41.5.

Metal World * 42.4.

CLASS 4 (1) - 1,200M

War Pride * (V. Duric) 39.5.

Wealth Elite * (Kok) 38.1.

Sacred Piece (Bayliss) 41.1.

The Shadow * (M. Ibrahim) 39.2.

Master Player * (C.C. Wong) 41.1.

CLASS 4 (2) - 1,200M

I Am Sacred (Shinn) galloped.

Mini Force X (R. Iskandar) 43.5.

Lim's Spin (Beasley) 39.7.

Happy Wonderful (Wong) 38.1.

CLASS 5 (1) - 1,400M

Wild Bee * (Iskandar) 40.6.

Cavalla Court 37.3.

Runminderbinderrun * (Shinn) 40.9.

See Yah * (Koh) 39.5.

CLASS 5 (2) - 1,400M

Heng Xing 36.9.

Easylights (B. Woodworth) barrier/36.2.

Turf Beauty * 36.5.

Monday: Flying Yellow 42.1.

CLASS 5 - 1,200M

Knight Command canter/42.4.

Ben Wade 37.2.

David's Sling (Seow) barrier/39.8.

Rich Fortune 38.1.

Gingerman 37.8.

OPEN MAIDEN - 1,200M

Rahotu (Bayliss) 41.5.

Fighting Hero (Zyrul) 39.5.

Storm Deity (Zyrul) 39.6.

Holy Eleanor * 39.7.

Monday: Winning Power 42.1.

Absolute Radiance * 38.2.