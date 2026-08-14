Youri Tielemans apologises for offending Aston Villa fans with Manchester United boast

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Youri Tielemans helped Villa end their 30-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

LONDON - Youri Tielemans has apologised to Aston Villa after admitting he joined Manchester United because they are a bigger club than his former team.

Tielemans made a £35 million (S$60.4 million) move to Old Trafford in July when United triggered a release clause in his Villa contract.

The Belgium midfielder helped Villa end their 30-year trophy drought by winning the Europa League last season.

But Tielemans had no qualms about joining United, who finished one spot above fourth-placed Villa in the Premier League last season.

“There are clubs above Villa, and Manchester United is one of them,” he said recently.

Few would deny United have a far greater global profile than Emery’s men, but Villa supporters were upset by Tielemans’ suggestion this week that their club are smaller than the 20-time English champions.

Tielemans, who joined Villa from Leicester in 2023, took to social media to make peace with his old club.

“Never meant for my words in the press yesterday to offend anyone or the institution of Aston Villa Football Club, which I massively respect and I’m grateful for the past 3 years,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram on Aug 13.

“I must however admit my mistake and apologise for my choice of words, will be more careful in the future.

“Wishing the club the best in the future.”

Tielemans, who scored in Villa’s Europa League final win against Freiburg, described his move to United as “the culmination of years of dedication since I first fell in love with football”.

He is expected to make his first Premier League appearance for United in their season opener at Hull on August 22. AFP