Tickets to Women’s World Floorball Championships in Singapore go on sale

SINGAPORE – After watching the Singapore women’s floorball team clinch their third SEA Games title on television, fans can now watch them live at the Women’s World Floorball Championships (WFC) at the Singapore Sports Hub from 2 to 10 December.

This will mark the return of the world event to the Republic after 18 years.

Sixteen of the world’s best floorball teams, including world No. 1 and 10-time champions Sweden, will be in action at Kallang.

The teams will play in a round-robin format, with the top two in Group A and B – comprising teams with a higher world ranking – advancing to the quarterfinals directly. The remaining teams in these two groups will qualify for a play-off round against the top two from Group C and D, with the winners moving into the top eight.

World No. 13 Singapore will begin their campaign in Group C against France (27th) on Dec 2 at the OCBC Arena, before taking on Australia (11th) and Germany (ninth) on Dec 3 and 5 respectively.

Defending champions Sweden are in Group B alongside Slovakia, Poland and the Czech Republic.

The semi-finals and final will move to the Singapore Indoor Stadium on on Dec 9 and 10.

The Singaporean women will be looking to build on their success in Phnom Penh, where they clinched a third consecutive SEA Games gold, as they aim to improve on their previous best result of 12th in the 2019 world championships.

At the previous edition in 2021 in Sweden, the Republic were 14th out of 16 teams.

Kenneth Ho, president of the Singapore Floorball Association (SFA) and chairperson of WFC 2023, said: “Winning the SEA Games gold means a lot to us and we’re very proud of the women’s team for this achievement. We hope they build on this momentum and carry the same energy we displayed in Cambodia as we prepare for the Women’s World Floorball Championship 2023.

“It’s going to be a tough few months for the team but I am confident that they are ready for the challenge ahead and they will prepare in the best way they can to bring glory to Singapore. It will be a great honour for the team to play at home in front of their family, friends and fellow Singaporeans as they look forward to giving them a good show.”

The WFC 2023 is co-organised by sports agency Kin Productions, the SFA and the International Floorball Federation (IFF), and is supported by Sport Singapore and the Singapore Tourism Board.

IFF event manager Sarah Mitchell said: “The IFF is looking forward to returning to Singapore for another Women’s World Championships... Singapore will no doubt be a wonderful host for the IFF, teams, and spectators, and this will be a showcase event for floorball in all of Asia.”

Early bird sales for tickets at www.sistic.com.sg begin on Friday – prices start from $20 for youth aged six to 17 and $32 for those above 18.

Visit www.wfc2023.sg for more information.