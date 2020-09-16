Thrilled by Hub reopening

When SuperFit classes organised by the Singapore Sports Hub stopped when the circuit breaker started in April, Jason Seah and his wife Joanne Lee switched to home workouts and running.

But Seah, 50, missed attending classes at OCBC Square and Stadium Roar every Monday and Thursday as he could take in the fresh air and meet his friends.

Now the couple can look forward to doing so again as the Sports Hub announced on Monday that sporting and lifestyle activities can now take place at the Singapore Sports Hub with the conclusion of the temporary housing project for migrant workers during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The 100Plus Promenade, Stingray at Splash-N-Surf, hard courts and skate park opened to the public from Monday, and the OCBC Arena from today.

All venues have undergone extensive disinfection and sanitisation before reopening, said the Singapore Sports Hub in a press statement.

Seah said: "I'm looking forward to going back because I get to do an intense full-body workout and it helps build my stamina.

"I miss the classes because I could meet up with friends I made in class and we can share our thoughts on the exercise we did and how it has transformed us.

"It's also more spacious compared to doing workouts at home where movement is quite restricted. The surroundings and the fresh air are nice too."

The programme manager added that it was also an opportunity to spend time with his wife as they enjoy her favourite ice kacang at Kallang Wave Mall together after class.

Singapore Sports Hub chief executive officer Lionel Yeo said: "We're looking forward to the buzz of badminton, basketball and netball players at the OCBC Arena, active bodies jogging along 100Plus Promenade, and families bonding at the Splash-N-Surf.

"Their lively presence at the Sports Hub affirms our purpose in the development of local sports and communities.

"I am personally excited to welcome more of our patrons back, with the assurance of safe management measures in place for them to exercise, play, and train safely."

The Lazy River and kids water playground at Splash-N-Surf, Sports Hub fitness studio and Shimano Cycling World remain closed until further notice.

• Visit sportshub.com.sg for the latest updates.

Reopening guidelines

1. OCBC ARENA

• Access is restricted to only members of the public with confirmed bookings and existing gym members. Patrons are required to produce proof of court booking or gym membership before entry. Court bookings can be made at sportshub.com.sg/indoor.

• Each hall is restricted to a maximum of 50 persons, and all group activities, except for table tennis, are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons. Patrons are not allowed to interact with those from other groups or halls. A maximum of four persons are allowed at each badminton and table tennis court.

• The Sports Hub gym is restricted to a maximum of 28 persons, with a time limit of 90 minutes per session (walk-in slots only; available on a first-come, first-served basis).

2. 100PLUS PROMENADE

Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons, except for registered instructor-led exercise activities.

3. STINGRAY AT SPLASH-N-SURF

• Restricted to a maximum of 10 persons - five riders per slot with an accompanying guardian each.

• All sessions are limited to one-hour booking only, and patrons are required to book a slot online at the Singapore Sports Hub's website.

• Patrons may collect their wristbands and make payment at Level 1 of OCBC Aquatic Centre Information Counter before the session.

• To minimise contact with others, patrons are required to bring their personal wet attire, including rash guard.

4. SPORTS HUB HARD COURTS AND SKATE PARK

Social group activities are strictly restricted to a maximum of five persons.