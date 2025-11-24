Three on the trot for Yes Man

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Yes Man (Shafiq Rizuan) winning in a hand-canter in the Class 2 race (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 23.

– After two unplaced runs midway through the 2025 season, Yes Man has since turned his form around and hit his career-best form.

Trained by Tiang Kim Choi, the four-year-old’s scintillating win in the RM62,000 (S$19,400) Class 2 race (1,200m) at Sungai Besi on Nov 23 was his third on the trot after stepping up in grade from two impressive wins in Class 3 events.

Yes Man did win three races – all at Class 4 level – in the first half of 2025. He also finished third to Elite Prince in the Three-Year-Old Sprint Championship (1,200m) on June 1.

But there were also some dismal runs from the son of Yes Yes Yes. After his third win in 2025 on June 22, Yes Man tackled an open contest over 1,600m on June 29 when he finished last to Trees Of Valinor.

Following that, the Australian-bred was tested at Class 3 level in the UPBH Platinum Club Trophy for the first time on July 20, but he ran second last to Pacific MV in that 1,100m race.

However, things started to turn around for Yes Man in August, with one second and one third in that month before he hit the right note to win in a Class 3 event over 1,020m on the No. 2 track on Sept 6.

The chestnut galloper took a two-month break and resumed to score first-up again over the same course and distance on Nov 8, when he romped home by four lengths.

That sixth career victory earned him a promotion to Class 2. But, with a drop of 4kg in weight to 54kg, punters backed Yes Man down to $11 favouritism, even if he was coming up against some pretty smart gallopers in the field of 12.

Bransom (Jordan Mallyon) was the first to break from the gates, but Yes Man (Shafiq Rizuan) quickly took up the running to lead from Platinum Fort (Benny Woodworth) and Man Man Lai (Jerlyn Seow).

Bransom soon settled in fourth, ahead of Faithful Leader (Harmeet Singh Gill), Calvary (Uzair Sharudin) and Super Happy (Joe Kamaruddin).

Yes Man led into the straight just ahead of Platinum Fort, with Bransom close in third.

With a few shakes of the reins under Shafiq, Yes Man quickly pulled away from the rest to lead by three lengths at the 200m, before holding them at bay to win by that margin.

Bransom finished second, while Calvary was another half-length away in third.

The winning time was 1min 10.1sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

An unraced horse when he landed in Malaysia in 2024, Yes Man won once and was second thrice at his first four starts when under the care of reigning Malaysian champion trainer Simon Dunderdale.

He has since transferred to Tiang in early 2025 and chalked up seven wins and six placings from 17 starts.

One race earlier, Hasten ($30) also saluted rather easily in the RM53,000 Class 3 race (1,200m).

Among five horses vying for the early lead, Hasten (Khairil Zulkiflee) – who was on the rails – and No More Delay eventually broke away from the rest, with the latter taking up the bunny’s role under Lim Shung Uai.

Hasten settled well in second, while Sincefoon Hero (Woodworth) trailed behind him in third.

Trained by British conditioner Richard Lines, Hasten took up the lead as soon as they turn for home, with No More Delay matching strides under Lim’s urgings.

After being in midfield early, Valois (Kaidan Brewer) made a forward move around the bend to sneak up into third on the rails.

Sincefoon Hero motored home strongly on the outside at the 200m, but he never threatened Hasten, who quickened away to beat Sincefoon Hero by two lengths on the line. Valois chased the winner home, but had to settle for third another neck away.

The winning time was 1min 10.7sec for the 1,200m on the short course.

Hasten – a five-year-old son of Hellbent – has won twice in 12 starts at Kranji for Australian trainer Steven Burridge, but has since picked up five wins in 15 starts in Malaysia. SELANGOR TURF CLUB/TURFONLINE