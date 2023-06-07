Three golds on bountiful day at 2023 Asean Para Games takes Singapore’s tally to 10 in Cambodia

SINGAPORE – A fruitful Wednesday saw Singapore’s 26-strong contingent of para-athletes claim an additional three golds at the June 3-9 Asean Para Games (APG) in Phnom Penh.

Swimmer Toh Wei Soong, 24, won both the men’s S7 50m freestyle and butterfly while thrower Diroy Noordin, 31, secured the Republic’s first title outside the pool in the men’s F40/41 shot put.

Their achievements took Singapore’s gold medal tally to 10, surpassing 2022’s total of seven with two days of competitions still to go.

At the Morodok Techo National Stadium, Diroy’s mark of 9.17m was short of his personal best of 9.92m set in 2021 at the Paralympics Games, but it was enough for him to retain the gold ahead of Indonesian Ansyari Sugian Noor (8.81m) and Vietnam’s Tran van Nguyen (8.38m).

Having had to battle through sweltering heat, Diroy told The Straits Times: “I felt a bit nervous today and I was not so confident but I just tried my best to stay focused, relaxed and just gave it my all.

“My competitors this year were getting better in terms of throwing strength so it was a bit difficult.”

Shot put is Diroy’s pet event and at October’s Hangzhou Asian Para Games, he is aiming to go one better than the fourth he managed in 2018. He is also hoping for a top five finish at the 2024 Paris Paralympics.

Toh set Games’ records in both finals on Wednesday. He clocked 30.78sec in the S7 50m fly ahead of Filipino Ernie Gawilan (34.72) and Vietnam’s Nguyen Hoang Nha (34.84). In the S7 50m free, he swam 29.22sec to finish ahead of Nguyen (30.44) and another Vietnamese Han Quang Thoai (32.19).

After forgoing the last APG in Solo, Indonesia to compete in the 2022 Commonwealth Games, Toh was eager to race in Cambodia. He said: “I knew I had a great shot today, but the biggest challenges were keeping my competition anxiety down, keeping calm and focusing on the fundamentals to achieve a race I can be proud of. Achieving medals is a great bonus to have.

“These two golds are very satisfying to me as sprints are the highlight of my racing career; they’re the events I enjoy the most and which I train the hardest for.”