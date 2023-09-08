Thousands turn out for launch of Asian Games torch relay in Hangzhou

HANGZHOU – China launched the torch relay for its Covid-delayed Asian Games on Friday with thousands of people lining the streets of the host city of Hangzhou to catch a glimpse of the event.

Fans waving miniature national flags packed into the area around the city’s West Lake several hours before the start of the 9am launch ceremony.

Officials then ignited the sleek metal torch before a succession of national luminaries paraded it through the streets.

Organisers said that the relay will showcase what a remarkable place Zhejiang – the province of which Hangzhou is the capital – is, in line with the Games’ ethos of “green, smart, economical and ethical”.

“The torch relay route is meticulously designed in accordance with the theme of ‘Picturesque and Dynamic Zhejiang’,” explained Du Zuofeng, deputy commander of the Hangzhou Asian Games Torch Relay Command Centre.

“Its goal is to showcase the profound historical and cultural heritage, breathtaking natural scenery, remarkable achievements in economic and social development of Zhejiang, the warm hospitality and enthusiasm of its people.”

According to Du, the torch is set to be carried through 11 cities in Zhejiang, namely Huzhou, Jiaxing, Shaoxing, Ningbo, Zhoushan, Taizhou, Wenzhou, Lishui, Jinhua, and Quzhou, before returning to Hangzhou on Sept 20 to complete its final leg.

Over 2,000 people will be taking part in the symbolic occasion.

The Asian Games will then start in Hangzhou, a city in eastern China famed for its elegant temples, canals and bridges, on Sept 23.

Hangzhou had been due to hold the Games in September 2022 but they were postponed because of China’s strict zero-Covid rules, which have since been abandoned.

Participants on Friday – all clad in white tracksuits with red trim – included former swimming world champion Luo Xuejuan and Daniel Zhang, chief executive of Hangzhou-based tech giant Alibaba.

“Lots of people were already here when we got here at 6.30 am,” said Hangzhou resident Shao Yan, 37.

“I hope the Asian Games will be held smoothly and we have more of these kinds of activities in the future.”

Some in the vast crowds had come from farther afield, including Peng, a tourist from the southern island province of Hainan who gave only his surname,

“I felt very excited after watching it,” said Peng. “It shows that our country is very powerful.”

The 2023 Asian Games is set to be the largest edition ever with 12,500 athletes from 45 countries and regions. AFP, XINHUA